3 oil stocks with super dividend to buy on the fly

After the collapse of oil and oil sector stocks in 2020, who could have predicted that the latter would not only rebound, but would be the one with the best performance in 2021?

According to Neha Chamaria, a contributor to The Motley Fool, 2022 could be another solid year, especially for investors looking to earn passive income from this sector.

The expert talks about dividend-paying stocks, highlighting three very high-yielding stocks, listed as the best buys at the start of the new year.

Enterprise Products Partners

As a fully integrated midstream energy company with nearly 50,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products, Enterprise Products Partners’ reach in the industry is unmatched.

The company has been able to steadily grow its cash flows and increase dividends annually for 23 consecutive years.

What’s even more remarkable is that its dividends have grown at a truly impressive 6.9% compound annual rate over the span of 23 years.

This is no small feat, especially for a company operating in a highly cyclical sector.

Enterprise Products Partners’ dividend currently offers an 8.3% yield and has made some investors wary of its sustainability. However, the company is generating enough cash flows to reinvest in growth and comfortably support its coupon payment.

At the current pace, it is very likely that Enterprise Products could end up generating record cash flow in 2021, or at least end the year with its second best result ever.

This alone makes the shares of this energy giant a solid buy for 2022.

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies changed its name from Total in 2021 to mark its transition from a traditional oil and gas sector to a larger, cleaner energy company.

It’s a smart move in the right direction, which is why TotalEnergies represents such an attractive stock to own for any investor looking to bet on the future of energy.

By 2030, TotalEnergies expects oil and petroleum products to contribute approximately 30% of its total sales.

At the same time, it expects to generate nearly half of its entire sales from cleaner energy sources, including biogas, hydrogen and liquefied natural gas. TotalEnergies also has ambitious plans to expand its renewable energy and electricity businesses so that it can become one of the top five renewable energy producers in the world by the end of the decade.

Assuming the price of oil averages around $ 50 a barrel, TotalEnergies’ cash flows could grow nearly $ 5 billion over the next five years, driven almost entirely by its clean energy initiatives.

And a big chunk of that incremental cash flow should go into the pockets of shareholders in the form of annual dividend increases.

Having used the recent hike in oil prices to pay off debt, TotalEnergies is now also in a better financial position, even as it starts pumping dollars in its transition and growth.

The growth prospects are compelling and, with the dividend yielding 6%, there has never been a better time than now to buy TotalEnergies stock for 2022 and beyond.

Enbridge

Enbridge is a stock with solid dividends, rising every year for 27 consecutive years.

This is one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the energy industry, and the best part is that Enbridge’s dividend growth has been supported by steadily increasing cash flow.

With the company preparing for a solid 2022, there are every reason why you would want to own this energy sector stock now.

Looking beyond 2022, Enbridge expects to grow cash flow from 5% to 7% organically through 2024, which almost ensures dividend increases coming every year.

The dividend yield currently stands at 7% and with the company already outlining growth plans through 2024, Enbridge is a solid energy stock to own for 2022 and beyond.