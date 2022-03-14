3 other Samsung Galaxy are receiving the March 2022 Android update

If you have one of these Samsung mobiles, you will be able to receive the latest security patch very soon.

For some time now, Samsung has become, surpassing even Google, the the first manufacturer to update its terminals both to new versions of Android and with the latest security patches.

Thus, in this sense, after learning that the Android update of March 2022 reached the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S10 Lite recently, now we have just learned that 3 other devices in the Galaxy range are also getting this update.

These 3 Samsung phones receive the March 2022 Android update

As the guys at 9to5Google tell us, Samsung has started to roll out the March 2022 Android update to three other devices in your Galaxy familythe Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ and the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Next, we leave you a list with the version numbers of this update for each of these three terminals and the regions where it was initially launched:

Samsung Galaxy S9- G96xFXXUHFVB4 -initially released in Germany

-initially released in Germany Samsung Galaxy S9+- G96xFXXUHFVB4 -initially released in Germany

-initially released in Germany Samsung Galaxy A52-A525xUBS4BVB2-initially released in South America

This new Android update includes the March 2022 security patch, which fixes a total of 50 vulnerabilities related to privacy and security, 2 of which are considered critical, 29 serious and 19 moderate.

If you have one of these Samsung Galaxy and you want to check if you already have this update available, you simply have to access the section Software update found in the menu of Settings of your terminal. In case you already have it available, you just have to click on the option Download and install to update your smartphone with the latest Android security patch.

