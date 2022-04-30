3 out of 10 arise from foods that should be stopped, science says

More and more studies confirm the correlation between eating habits and the onset of cancer. Here are the foods that cause the disease to develop the most.

In recent years the fight against cancer it is mainly fought through prevention and early diagnosis. Despite it all, every year in Italy they almost reveal themselves 400 thousand cases of cancer.

So many variables obviously lead to the disease. But numerous Education seem to confirm an important one correlation between the lifestyle, the power supply and some types of neoplasms. Obviously, what emerged cannot be used as an absolute statistic. But it puts us in a state of deeper knowledge. And with awareness, more lives can be saved.

A report published byISS, gives us good hopes. But you must never let your guard down. In the eleventh edition “The Numbers of Cancer in Italy” is confirmed

“a general one decrease in mortality rates for various neoplasms, to be traced

in particular to the important ones diagnostic advances and therapeutics carried out in

last years. It is a tangible sign of the importance of new technologies and gods

progress scientific in health protection and in the construction of public health

more and more efficient and proximity.“

Eating habits and cancer: how much they affect in triggering the disease

We all know that some foods are unhealthy. Fortunately awareness has increased in recent years thanks to the massive disclosure of information useful. But of course we’re not thinking about every day as much as the way we eat could make us sick of cancer.

And also wanting to lend care and attention to the choice of foodunfortunately sometimes it is substances contained in them that cause disease. And we don’t even know it. Research can come to our rescue. Some substances, in fact, would almost go banished from the table. Because it has been proven that they are the cause of 3 out of 10 tumors.

THE Nitrites ei Nitrates they are preservatives that are used a lot. In meats, cured meats, in many packaged foods. Unfortunately we know that they facilitate the stomach cancer. In Italy this cancer is very widespread because the consumption of cured meats is high, especially in certain regions.

More generally, all studies confirm that a diet rich in animal fats and proteins is related at the appearance of neoplasms. And that on the contrary, a diet rich in vegetables and fruits, vitamins and unrefined foods keeps you healthier for longer.

Then they exist dangers which derive from food “contamination”. Let’s think about pesticides and herbicides in wheat or in the fruits that we find in the supermarket. And which therefore end up in any preparation based on this raw material. But also at aflatoxinswhich sometimes develop in maize or in others grains and legumes that are badly stored. These substances, in some countries less “attentive” to the rules, cause many tumors to liver in populations.

All is not lost, however. With the awareness and knowledge we can always improve our nutritionand accustom our children from an early age, in order to protect them also in the future.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)