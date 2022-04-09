3 outstanding premieres that you cannot miss on Disney Plus

As happens every weekend, the main streaming platforms renew their catalogs and announce the premiere of new series and movies of all genres and from different parts of the world to make their subscribers fall in love. Disney Plus is no exception and every Friday they announce the premieres that are already available on the streaming platform.

Below we review 3 notable premieres ideal to enjoy this Weekend:

Olé, Ferdinand’s journey

2017 animated film that is now available on Disney Plus (Latin America). “Ferdinand is a very calm steer who would rather sit under a tree and smell the flowers than jump, snort and charge other bulls. As he grows older and stronger, his temperament does not change and he remains a meek bull. One day, some men come looking for the biggest, fastest and bravest bull… and Ferdinand is mistakenly chosen for the bullfights in Madrid”, indicates the synopsis of the film.

100% Coconut

Related news

Fun teen comedy from 2017 that is now available on Disney Plus (Latin America). “Coco is a 13-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a fashion icon. This is why she starts her own fashion vlog, which becomes a success and allows her to pursue her dreams in Paris,” says the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Tessa Schram and stars Nola Kemper and Valentijn Avé. It has a duration of 84 minutes.

death on the nile

2022 movie that is already available on Disney Plus (Spain). “Based on the novel by Agatha Christie, published in 1937. Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences of obsessive love affairs. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation is disrupted by the search for of a murderer when the idyllic honeymoon of a perfect couple is cut short in the most tragic way”, indicates the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, among others. It has a duration of 127 minutes.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!