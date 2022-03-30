3 oversold growth techs that deserve our attention

High-growth technology stocks, which have suffered massive losses in recent months, have regained their position in recent days as investors rotate back into the sector at the expense of stocks and sectors linked to the economy, such as energy, materials and finances.

This has caused the tech-laden NASDAQ Composite to rise nearly 16% since hitting a one-year low on March 14, as the tech sector has regained public favor.

Description: NASDAQ Composite Chart

So, here are three names to watch out for when investors turn to fast-growing tech stocks again.

1.Shopify

Performance so far this year: -46%.

Percentage from all-time highs: -57.8%.

Market capitalization: $93.7 billion

Popularly considered one of the big winners of the 2020-21 COVID pandemic, Shopify stock has fallen out of favor this year during the sell-off of high-growth tech companies, especially those with high P/E ratios.

After posting hefty 184% and 21% gains in the previous two years, Shopify stock has lost nearly half its value in 2022 due to the continued impact of various negative factors affecting this e-commerce specialist. Even more alarmingly, Shopify stock — down 46% year-to-date — is also down nearly 60% since hitting an all-time high of $1,762.92 in November 2021.

Shopify plunged on March 14 to $510.02, its lowest level since April 2020, before rallying to close Tuesday at $743.98. At current levels, the market capitalization of the Ottawa, Canada-based provider of online marketplace platforms stands at $93.7 billion.

Description: SHOP Daily Chart

In addition to macro-related selling pressure resulting from rising interest rates, confidence in this disgraced company – which helps merchants set up online retail stores and manage their brands – took another hit in the form of concerns about their growth prospects in a post-pandemic world.

Shopify warned in its Q4 earnings report in mid-February that the COVID-led sales boost would fade this year amid a slowdown in e-commerce activity, as well as potential negative impacts on consumer spending. consumers due to rising inflation.

Despite the drastic slowdown in growth, Shopify stock looks poised to extend its rally in the coming months, thanks to the company’s status as one of the leading names in the eCommerce software industry with nearly 2 million merchants in the market. 175 countries on its e-commerce platform.

Not surprisingly, 21 of 40 analysts surveyed by Investing.com give Shopify stock a “best performer” rating, implying roughly 35% up from current levels to $1,006.91. per action. Only one of the analysts surveyed assigns the company’s shares a “sell” rating.

Description: SHOP Consensus Estimates

Source: Investing.com

2. Uber Technologies (NYSE:)

Performance so far this year: -11.3%.

Percentage from all-time highs: -41.9%

Market capitalization: $72.7 billion

Shares of Uber Technologies have had a rough time in recent months as investors fled high-growth tech names that are more sensitive to rising rates because of their lofty valuations.

Shares of the trucking company fell to $28.28 in early March, their lowest since May 2020, briefly losing as much as 32% this year during the sell-off seen in the tech sector.

Since then, Uber has recovered part of its steep losses, although it has still left 11.3% so far this year, and is 42% from its all-time high recorded in February 2021 at 64.05 Dollars. The shares closed yesterday at $37.19, bringing the market capitalization of the San Francisco, California-based mobility-as-a-service specialist to $72.7 billion.

Description: UBER Daily Chart

Investors have again bet on this hit-and-run name in the face of a series of positive developments, such as partnership agreements with taxi companies in New York and San Francisco to add more taxis to its platform, as well as the news that it has achieved a new license for two and a half years to operate in London.

Uber presented very positive fourth-quarter financial results in February, beating profit and revenue expectations. It has also reported the highest number of active users in its history. These strong numbers prompted Uber management to raise its outlook for the current quarter, citing a “considerable” improvement in mobility demand.

Taking this into account, Uber could see an increase of about 11% over the next 12 months, according to InvestingPro’s model, which would bring it closer to its fair value of $41.24 per share.

Description: UBER Fair Value Estimates

Source: InvestingPro

Independent analysts are even more optimistic: the median target price assigned to Uber by the 46 analysts surveyed is around $59.00, which represents an increase of approximately 60% from current levels in the coming years. 12 months.

Description: UBER Analyst Price Target

Source: Investing.com

3. Twitter (NYSE:)

Yield so far this year: -5.8%.

Percentage from all-time highs: -49.6%.

Market capitalization: $32.5 billion

Twitter’s stock has seen some turbulence of late, as fears over the Federal Reserve’s aggressive plans to raise interest rates have sent many blue-chip tech companies down in recent months.

Shares of the social media platform hit a 20-month low of $31.30 on Feb. 24, falling as much as 26% this year amid a sharp readjustment of valuations in the effervescent tech space, before starring. a slight rebound and trim its year-to-date losses to about 6%.

Twitter closed last night at $40.69, about 50% below its all-time high of $80.75 recorded in February 2021. Based on current valuations, the market capitalization of the San Francisco, California-based company, It currently stands at $32.5 billion.

Description: TWTR Daily Chart

Considering Twitter’s unique position in the mobile advertising space, we believe the company is poised to continue its comeback after finally showing signs of bottoming out during the brutal sell-off that saw it lose half of its market value. market in the last 12 months.

Under the leadership of new CEO Parag Agrawal, who took over following the resignation of co-founder Jack Dorsey in November, Twitter has shown a new commitment to return more capital to shareholders, announcing a $4 billion share buyback program. in mid-February.

Agrawal, who was previously the company’s chief technology officer, also wants to speed up Twitter’s efforts to offer new products to customers, including different subscription-based services.

Despite missing analysts’ expectations for Q4 earnings and revenue, the social network reiterated that its goal of reaching 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the end of 2023 remained the same. . Twitter had 217 million mDAU as of December 31, an increase of 13% year-on-year.

In fact, InvestingPro’s quantitative models point to a nearly 12% rise in Twitter shares from current levels over the next 12 months, bringing the shares closer to their fair value of $45.46.

Description: TWTR Fair Value Estimates

Source: InvestingPro