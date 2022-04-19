3 photos of Selena Gómez that show her resounding physical transformation

Selena Gomez is already a star, but she always works hard to increase her fame. From her time in acting at Disney with remembered roles, to being a fashion icon and a popular singer, she continues to surprise on a daily basis. Even with her physical changes throughout her career.

Selena Gomez It has 311 million followers on Instagram, which means that as soon as it uploads something that is not to the liking of users, it is a reason for haters. However, we leave you three photographs, with which the Texan has had her artistic peak.

As a member of Disney’s Wizards of Weverly Place, Selena Gomez He rose to fame when he was just 15 years old. Back then, in 2008, she followed in the footsteps of girls like Lindsay Lohan and Miley Cyrus, who also started her career at Disney.

Selena Gomez in 2008.

Another of the looks that he wore years ago Selena Gomez She was betting on dyeing her hair blonde, causing her to be compared to Marilyn Monroe. Although her look did not last long, it was one of the most remembered moments of recent times for the actress, who is 29 years old today.

After her breakup with singer Justin Bieber, thousands of fans speculated that Selena Gomez She would fall into a deep depression after she showed little grooming when she was captured by the press, but she denied it, commenting that she is happy despite her suffering.

Selena Gomez currently.

No doubt Selena Gomez She is a star that has not yet reached a ceiling and that we will soon see her in many more productions with all the charisma that characterizes her to continue being witnesses of her radical change over the years.