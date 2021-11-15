3 popular cryptocurrencies that beat Shiba Inu last week

Shiba Inu has certainly emerged as one of the best among cryptocurrencies. The digital currency has been racking up staggering gains over the past 12 months. And now it ranks as the No. 11 based on market capitalization.

But Shiba Inu has now had a bad time. Its price fell by almost 22% between October 30 and November 6. The decline stemmed from concerns that an anonymous billionaire who owns 70 trillion Shiba Inu coins is about to sell a big chunk.

However, those concerns have not dragged down other digital currencies. Here are three popular cryptocurrencies that beat Shiba Inu last week.

1. Crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin is the token used by the Crypto.com platform. Crypto.com is best known as the fastest growing crypto app. It has over 10 million users. Actor Matt Damon is now the face of the platform, appearing in an ad promoting Crypto.com.

Thanks to the growing popularity of the Crypto.com app, its digital currency has also achieved significant success. Last week, CRO was up nearly 58%. It now ranks as the No. 23 based on market capitalization.

Companies using Crypto.com’s payment and billing features offer their customers the option to pay using cryptocurrencies. These companies then immediately receive their payments in CROs, stable currencies or fiat currency. Since CRO is Crypto.com’s native token, it’s no surprise that many businesses choose it for their payments.

2. VeChain

VeChain also easily beat Shiba Inu last week, with its price up nearly 23%. Coincidentally, VET ranks at No. 23 of the global cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

While VET is a rising star, VeChain is more than just a cryptocurrency. Its blockchain technology is built to solve real-world problems. VeChain has even received a certificate from the China Association for Standardization.

A growing list of apps has been developed using the VeChainThor public blockchain. They include markets for non-fungible tokens, games, and a decentralized voting platform. Recently, Chinese light food brand RECIPE partnered with VeChain to use the company’s VeChainThor-based food safety software-as-a-service suite. If you want to trade VET, you can take a look at this address https://bitcoinprime.io/it/.

3. Polkadot

Polkadot was not far behind VET last week with a solid gain of nearly 22%. And it is ahead of all the other tokens mentioned, including Shiba Inu, based on market cap. Polkadot is currently the No. 8 in the world.

There is a clear reason behind Polkadot’s incredible performance in the past few days. On November 4th, the Polkadot project began the process leading to its slots parachain auction scheduled for next week.

As a result, it wasn’t just the Polkadot token that went bankrupt. Other digital tokens related to the Polkadot blockchain network have also skyrocketed. Kusama was up over 20% on Friday, while Enjin Coin was up over 26%.

Markets around the world are recovering from the crisis and with so many large companies trading at what appear to be “discounted” prices, now may be the time for savvy investors to do business.

But whether you’re a novice investor or seasoned professional, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect in such unprecedented times. So, ask a financial expert for help and don’t let your emotions drive you.