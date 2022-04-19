3 premiere movies on Netflix to watch this week

Netflix: 3 premiere movies to watch this week

We have started another week and the premieres do not stop within the Netflix platform, so we will let you know some of them and that they are focused on movies to watch this week.

It should be noted that among the premieres of the Catalogue From Netflix, dramas, romantics and comedies stand out, which will not leave you bored after a weekend of great rest.

As usual, the red logo platform pampers all its users by remodeling the catalog of movies and series.









It is for this reason that from April 18 to 22, they included some movies that will not let you leave your seat or your bed.

Without further ado, here is the list of the 3 Netflix movies that are premiering from April 18 to 22:

one On Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch A lifestyle film, with a duration of 1:28:00 and directed by award-winning filmmaker Alison Klayman, it delves into the keys that led the fashion franchise to be one of the most popular of the late 1990s. 90s and early 2000s. This documentary explores the A&F reign of the late 1990s and early 2000s and how it prospered based on exclusion. It will be available from April 19. two let yourself go Based on the books, Let Go is one of Netflix’s big bets, as the summer before college, scholar Auden meets the mysterious Eli, who helps her experience teenage life carefree. It is a film directed by Sofia Alvarez (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), which has a duration of 01:47:00 and opens on April 22. 3 The princess the Yakuza On April 20, the action film Princess the Yakuza will be released, starring MASUMI, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara. After discovering that she is the heir to a yakuza crime family, a girl in São Paulo meets a man with amnesia and a mysterious artifact. It is one of the most anticipated films since the Japanese singer can finally be seen in the frame and has left many in anxiety.