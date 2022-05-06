3 premieres of series and movies

Streaming platforms do not rest and constantly renew their catalog so that their subscribers always have new options to watch. Services like Netflix, amazon Y HBO recently released movies and series that will seek to captivate the audience. Then We review the titles that you cannot miss.

welcome to eden

Series on Netflix

“A group of young people attend an exclusive party on a remote island. But what awaits them there is far from paradisiacal“, indicates the synopsis of this Spanish dystopian series created by Joaquin Gorriz Y William Lopez Sanchez and starring Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca, Belinda, Begoña Vargas, Lola Rodríguez, Sergio Momo, Ana Mena, Berta Vázquez and Tomy Aguilera.

A breath in the dark

Movie on HBO Max

Directed by amy koppelmanthis American film stars amanda seyfried and its synopsis states: “Julie is a mother and children’s book writer who flees to the world of colors created by herself to leave behind the darkness caused by her postpartum depression“.

No regrets

Movie on Amazon Prime Video

“An elite SEAL commando discovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife” explains the synopsis of this film directed by Stefano Sollima and starring Michael B Jordan which follows the origin of John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the universe Jack RyanFrom the writer Tom Clancy.