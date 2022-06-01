3 premieres to see in the cinema this week

This week, interesting films representing different cinematographic genres arrive in Argentine theaters: a national documentary in a comedy key, a Hollywood tank for lovers of entertainment cinema, and also a drama starring the popular actress Elizabeth Moss.

Although streaming platforms offer us the possibility of consuming movies from the comfort of our homes, the experience of enjoying movies in a movie theater is incomparable, that is why we present 3 unmissable premieres that can be seen from Thursday 2 June in Argentine theaters.

Jurassic World 3: Dominion

2022 – Dir. Colin Trevorrow

The film closes the saga of Jurassic World and has as protagonists Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHowardwho join Laura Dern, Jeff goldblum Y Sam Neil.

The official synopsis announces: “This new installment takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Now, dinosaurs live -and hunt- with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether human beings will remain the top predator on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation.”

This is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and in its previews it has already shown the impressive display of production and special effects.

shirley

2020 – Dir. Josephine Decker

This film was presented at the 2020 Sundance Festival and the official synopsis reads: “A famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.“.

Much of the plot of the film is based on the real figure of the writer Shirley Jackson and the time in which he wrote Hangsaman. It has been legitimized by the critics with excellent opinions and has mainly been praised for the imposing interpretation of Moss.

Telma, the cinema and the soldier

2022 – Directed by Brenda Taubin

After passing through BAFICI, this documentary comedy reaches commercial cinemas: “Telma is 77 years old and has some dreams to fulfill. One of them is to reunite her daughter Lili with her first love, a Malvinas soldier with whom she exchanged love letters during the 1982 war.. With the help of fellow retirees from the film club and against the will of her son-in-law, Telma will try to reunite her daughter and the soldier, seeking to achieve, after many years, the promised meeting, ”announces the official synopsis.

Of national origin, this film was born after the director met Telma in a debate film workshop.

Go read our review of Telma, the cinema and the soldier: “A small story with a huge heart“.