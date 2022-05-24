3 psychological movies you can’t stop watching

Attention, fan of films that play with the viewer’s psyche: today we have compiled a list of recommendations to watch in Netflix that we are sure you will love and catch.

Run

2020 – Dir: Aneesh Chaganty

Diane has raised her daughter in complete isolation, controlling her every move, but Chloe – who was born with a disability that makes it impossible for her to walk or fend for herself – Soon he will begin to discover the dark secrets that his mother keeps. Directed by Aneesh Chagantythe film stars Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, pat healy, Sarah son, Bradley Sawatzky Y Erik Athavale.

weekend in croatia

2022 – Dir: Kim Farrant

Beth (leighton meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe), lifelong best friends, decide to have a moment together, after their current activities have distanced them quite a bit. Although Kate has her doubts about taking time off from her responsibilities as a mom and wife, she agrees to Beth’s plan to spend a weekend alone in Croatia.

After a few pleasant days, Beth convinces Kate to check out a nightclub, where they are quickly accosted by two men. That will be the last thing Kate remembers, who upon waking up in her room discovers that her friend has disappeared and that the authorities are after her. Far from her family and in an unknown country, Kate must put together the puzzle of what happened and clear her name in order to return to her country.

a little favor

2018 – Dir: Paul Feig

Stephanie Ward (Anna Kendrick) is a young widow, mom, and blogger enjoying some success in the digital world. Her best friend is Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), an attractive and mysterious woman with the gift of charming anyone, who is married to Sean (Henry Golding) and has a son named Nicky (Ian Ho).

One day, Emily asks Stephanie for a simple favor: to pick up her son from school. She agrees, goes for the child and takes him to her house while waiting for her mother, but this never happens as Emily disappears without a trace. Worried about her friend Stephanie begins to investigate what could have happened and begins an investigation that will lead her to discover surprising things.