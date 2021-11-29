Business

3 real bargain titles in Piazza Affari that must be bought only under these conditions

3 real bargain titles in Piazza Affari that must be bought only on these conditions but let’s see what they are. Let’s make a premise first.

A 10/15% decline in international markets may have begun, which are already far from the recent highs of around 5/7%.

We have two dates ahead of us (November 30th and December 8th) that could stem this movement and form a bottom of phase B of the Christmas rally which should continue until the week of January 6th.

As for the prices of the Ftse Mib, how far could they go?

The probable targets are at 25,810 and then 24,175. At the moment, a return below this last level is considered unlikely

The securities subject to our analysis are the following: Banca IFIS, BPER Banca and Stellantis (MIL: STLA).

What are our ratings?

3 real bargain titles in Piazza Affari that must be bought only under these conditions

The fair value target price was calculated by our Research Department after a careful and scrupulous study of the balance sheet items over the last 4 years.

Banca IFIS, last price at 14.61. Fair value € 19.50 per share. Until there is a weekly close above 15.93, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​12.71 and then 10.39. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 15 euros. 30% probability that it will drop below 12.71.

BPER Bank, last price at 1.7020. Fair value € 2.60 per share. Until there is a weekly close above 1.83, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​1.5320 and then 0.90 (this target is unlikely). In the short term, a bullish first clue with a daily close above 1.7245.

Stellantis, last price at 15.708. Fair value € 28 per share. Until there is a weekly close above 17.58, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​14.85 and then 13.75. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 16.23.

(We remind you to carefully read the warnings regarding this article, which can be consulted HERE")

