3 Reasons Bitcoin May Rebound to $60,000 Despite Erasing Last Week’s Gains

Bitcoin (BTC) price crashed below $38,000 on Monday, giving up all the gains it had made last week, in which the BTC/USD pair rallied above $45,000.

BTC Jumps Back Below $40,000 as Oil Soars

The losses appeared mainly in part due to sell-offs in risk markets, led by an 18% rise in international oil benchmark Brent crude to almost $139 a barrel early Monday, its highest level since 2008.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin’s inability to provide a hedge against ongoing market volatility also raised questions about its “safe haven” status, with its correlation coefficient to the Nasdaq Composite reaching 0.87 on Monday.

Weekly price chart of the BTC/USD pair showing its correlation with Nasdaq and gold. Source: TradingView

In contrast, Bitcoin’s correlation with its main rival, gold, came in at minus 0.38, underlining that they have largely been moving against each other during the current market turmoil.

Keeping an open mind about crypto, but given the inflating US dollar and the stark reminder that governments can and will under certain circumstances freeze accounts and block payments, wouldn’t you think crypto would be having a moment now? Not seeing it in the price, so far…. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) March 7, 2022

On the one hand, Bitcoin’s potential to continue its decline remains high amid the worsening geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the prospect of higher rate hikes in March.

However, some on-chain and technical indicators are trending higher on lower timeframes, suggesting a possible price rally towards $60,000 in the coming months.

Multi-Year Uptrend Line Support

If history repeats itself Bitcoin’s recent decline to its multi-year rising trendline support could set the stage for a potential bounce back towards the $60,000 resistance level.

BTC/USD weekly price chart showing bear markets within technical patterns. Source: TradingView

In particular, the BTC trendline support constitutes a technical pattern called an ascending triangle in conjunction with a horizontal resistance level above. This setup has been active since December 2020, with the lower level serving as an accumulation area and the upper level acting as a distribution area for traders.

Number of BTC whales on the rise

In other places, on-chain data provided by CoinMetrics indicates that wealthy investors have been buying Bitcoin near the same level.

For example, the number of Bitcoin addresses containing at least 1,000 BTC increased from 2,127 on February 27 to 2,266 on February 28.

Bitcoin addresses with a balance greater than 1,000 BTC. Source: CoinMetrics, Messari

In the same period, the price of BTC rose from around $38,000 to almost $45,000. As of March 6, the number of Bitcoin addresses dropped to just 2,263 even as BTC dipped below $38,000, suggesting that wealthy investors decided to hold onto their Bitcoin tokens despite interim negative sentiment.

Johal Miles, an independent market analyst, further noted that the area between $33,000 and $38,000 has been a “high-volume accumulation zone” for Bitcoin bulls, adding that it would be “difficult for bears” to break out of such a range. .

Bitcoin currently resting on the entire range point of control. High volume accumulation zone, a tough order for bears to push through this. Best of luck to them.$BTC pic.twitter.com/0LWgPFMiR5 — Miles J Creative (@JohalMiles) March 6, 2022

Bitcoin Outtrend Intact

Data from crypto analytics service Santiment shows that Bitcoin’s weekly outflow from exchanges has been positive 81% of all time since October 2021, even as BTC trades near its six-month low.

“Curiously, 21 of the last 26 weeks saw BTC move more off exchanges than onto exchanges,” tweeted Santiment on Monday, citing the BTC exchange flow balance chart attached below.

BTC flow balance on exchanges. Source: Santiment

More Bitcoin exiting exchanges suggests investors are looking to hold for the long haul. On the contrary, the increase in Bitcoin inflows to exchanges shows the intention to exchange BTC for other digital assets or fiat currencies.

Reserve BTC from exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

Overall, the amount of BTC on exchanges continues to decline with less than 2.4 million BTC currently on cryptocurrency exchanges, the lowest since September 2018, according to CryptoQuant.

