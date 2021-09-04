3 reasons not to see Kristen Stewart in Lady Diana version

It is Christmas Eve and the audience is about to witness, as the opening credits say, “a fairy tale taken from a real tragedy”. Thus began the three days told by Spencer, the latest project by Pablo Larraìn, on the crucial moment in which Lady Diana thought about her divorce from Prince Charles. The film, in competition at the Venice Film Festival (1-11 September), is a wink in every sense and imagines thoughts and words in a royal golden cage, constantly in the spotlight (as the lecture from the Queen’s squire teaches Mother on the curtains to keep closed to avoid photographers). The expectations were perhaps too high, since the first images of Kristen Stewart, a faithful copy of the People’s Princess, were released.

So here are three good reasons to miss it without too many regrets and a “warning for use”, in case, instead, you want to give the project a chance (according to Leggo’s semi-serious but unquestionable opinion).

THREE GOOD REASONS TO LOSE IT:

ONE: Aridatece The Crown:

The temporal proximity with the sublime interpretation of Emma Corrin in The Crown (Netflix) makes the comparison almost a must. Of course she lent her face to a naive young woman who dreamed of the crown, while the former Twilight vampire tells a moment of it as an adult, or rather as the mother of the future sovereign. Be that as it may, even without her usual panting and syncopated performance, it still seems that something is missing, that X-Factor – as young people would say – that made Lady D so iconic.

TWO: Maddening Suspence:

The continuous, incessant background of violins, always there around the corner to create pathos, gives the impression at times that it is not a biopic but a thriller, a thriller and even a horror. As if we were constantly watching our backs, looking for an intruder in the castle armed to the teeth. The boredom effect is not around the corner, on the contrary it seems to haunt the viewer all the time.

THREE: Watch out for condiments:

Too many naiveties in the script describe Lady Diana as a half-neurotic who wanders around the palace telling her business to virtually anyone, including members of the servants never met before. Talk, talk, talk, often alone. The rest is just a side dish and not tasty and well-seasoned ones: it rather resembles the contents of the trays in hospital, without oil or salt. Sure, it helps your health but then it kills your mood.

A WARNING FOR USE BEFORE WATCHING:

The second word that Kristen Stewart pronounces in the film is a “fuck” and it seems almost a blooper like the Starbucks glass in Game of Thrones, but at least there remains a flicker, a first hint of that rebellion that the director chases throughout the film without never focus on it. There is something surreal and it is not just the meme on the net that associates the poster of the film with the disastrous fall of Jennifer Lawrence on the Oscar bleachers (in both cases the actresses are turned from behind, face to the ground, hands on face and wrapped in a white cloud-dress). But if love for the British royal family wins over everything – including Megxit – then book your ticket in the hall. A bonus? Diana’s now cult wardrobe.

