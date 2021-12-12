3 reasons to buy Facebook stock after the pullback

In the last three months the title Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) lost nearly 15%. With the valuation dropping to more reasonable levels, Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors decided it was time to buy.

“Facebook is a new position for me; I bought it when it dropped 18% from its highs a couple of weeks ago, ”Link told CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ Wednesday.

After retreating from the highs, Facebook is currently trading at around 20x earnings and is growing by around 20%, according to Link.

The analyst expects greater transparency from the company following the change of name to Meta and the introduction of the metaverse, which has become one of the company’s core businesses; Transparency improvements may lead to a re-rating of the stock, Link said.

“When Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) e Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) have improved their transparency, there has been a re-rating, so I think we will eventually see a re-rating, ”according to Link.

The Hightower Advisors analyst noted that Facebook is also buying back its shares for $ 50 billion, a move Link’s forecasts will serve as support for the stock.

Just on the occasion of the recent earnings report, Facebook had announced that it would increase its share buyback program by $ 50 billion; the company had approximately $ 8 billion left from the previously authorized buyback.

“At this rating, the risk / reward ratio is pretty attractive and I love buying a stock when the company is also buying its stock,” Link said.

Price movement of FB

In the past 52 weeks, Facebook shares have traded between a low of $ 244.61 and a high of $ 384.33.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay