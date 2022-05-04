3 reasons to watch the film on 6ter

published by Aurelie Hagopian



– On May 04, 2022 at 10:30

Tonight on 6ter, you will be able to discover the live-action of Beauty and the Beast. But why should we watch the film? We let you discover it in this article.

If you are a fan of the Disney universe, you must surely love cartoons that live-action. For a few years now, films based on Disney cartoons have followed one another… We were able to discover Dumbo, The Lion King, The jungle Book, Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lady and the Tramp, Mulan and many others ! And good news: tonight on 6ter, you will be able to (re)discover The beauty and the Beast, from 9:05 p.m. You must certainly know it: it is the very pretty Emma Watson who plays the role of Beautiful. His performance had also been much appreciated when the film was released in theaters in 2017. So, if you’re hesitant to watch it tonight, we’ve given you 3 good reasons not to miss it… And it’s happening below!

The spirit of the cartoon is there

Often, we can be disappointed by discovering a film whose the story is taken from a cartoon. But this is absolutely not the case The beauty and the Beast, quite the contrary! The story is not changed and you will find the spirit of the cartoon disney from the beginning to the end…

The songs are good In a signed cartoon disneywe all appreciate songs ! Moreover, all the brand’s films stand out with all these melodies. And in the live-action of La Belle et la Belle, you will be able to find several of them. This is for example the case of I dream of an endless story, eternal story, It’s party, Enchanted days or How Does a Moment Last Forever!

The costumes and sets are crazy

You probably suspect it, but the costumes of the film are just breathtaking! Starting with the magnificent dress yellow which is carried by Beautiful ! About the Beast, it almost feels real! On the side of decorations, there too, they put the package. We are clearly bewitched by the spirit of the film and we are sure that by watching it, you will have a great time!