3 reasons why Ethereum will continue to outperform Bitcoin

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

and they are the leaders of digital currencies, but they are very different from each other. While Bitcoin continues to dominate with a market cap that’s nearly double that of Ethereum, the second crypto in an asset class with over 15,550 members is growing faster than Bitcoin and could eventually oust it.

Another series of new highs and corrections

On November 10, Bitcoin and Ethereum reached their most recent all-time highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows the rise in which has brought the price to a high of $ 69,355.

Source: CQG

The daily chart reveals the key bearish reversal pattern of November 10, with Bitcoin making a new record high and closing the session below the low of the day before. At the recent low of $ 46,650 on December 13, Bitcoin’s price corrected by 32.7%.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the second largest cryptocurrency rose to a new high of $ 4902.75 on November 10.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows the same bearish reversal pattern from November 10 that took Ethereum to its most recent low of $ 3749.50 on December 13. Ethereum was down 23.5% from its high on November 10.

Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin in 2021

Despite the bearish price action of the past few weeks, Bitcoin and Ethereum have made extraordinary gains in 2021.

Source: Barchart

The chart above shows that Bitcoin in US dollars closed 2020 at a new all-time high of $ 28,986.74 per token. At $ 47,367.01 on December 13, the price was 63.4% higher.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, Ethereum closed 2020 at the $ 738.912 level. The price was five times higher, at $ 3,820.425 on December 13, 2021.

Three factors support the second largest crypto versus Bitcoin and could keep Ethereum winning against the crypto-world leader.

Reason 1: the platform

Bitcoin is the father of the cryptocurrency asset class.

But it is only a cryptocurrency. Ethereum, on the other hand, is a platform.

Ether is the native token of Ethereum on the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin is an important store of value and medium of exchange. Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain. Many of the more than 15,500 cryptocurrencies in the Ethereum protocol asset class as transactions are faster than the Bitcoin blockchain.

Reason 2: energy, energy, energy

The world of cryptocurrency mining is very energy intensive. In real estate, professionals know that location is the key to value. In the crypto-world, energy consumption has become a sore spot as the world tries to tackle climate change, not to mention the fluctuating cost of energy itself.

Bitcoin requires 707 kWh of electricity, while Ethereum’s consumption is 62.56 kWh. High-end processors elaborate complex algorithms on the Bitcoin blockchain. Ethereum 2.0, on the other hand, will require less energy, which makes it a greener cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, Ethereum operates on a model proof of stake, which provides mining power based on the percentage of coins held by the miner. The Proof of work, on which Bitcoin is based, it requires huge amounts of energy consumption to power computational power.

Reason 3: Bitcoin is the grandfather, Ethereum the most fertile child

Bitcoin may have started it all, but it must continue to prove that it is the most efficient and viable cryptocurrency to maintain its leadership position. According to CoinMarketCap, on December 13 the market cap of Bitcoin stood at around 900 billion dollars, while that of Ethereum was just over half, at 456 billion dollars. However, in 2021, Ethereum’s market cap grew faster than Bitcoin’s.

Without a doubt, Bitcoin is the grandfather of the asset class, but Ethereum is far more fertile. Some of the most successful cryptos traded today are related to the Ethereum protocol, such as (LTC), (ADA), (DOT), (BCH), (XLM), (DOGE), (BNB), and many more.

As we move towards 2022, I expect Ethereum to continue to outperform Bitcoin. Its protocol is faster, more flexible and the system proof of stake it requires less energy than proof of work.