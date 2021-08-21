3 reasons why the price of Avalanche (AVAX) jumped 290% this month

Layer-1 blockchain networks such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) form the foundation of the crypto ecosystem: smart contract capabilities have enabled the creation of new sectors, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens ( NFT).

Avalanche (AVAX) is a relatively new tier one solution that has recently seen a significant increase in price and adoption. The dominant smart contract platform, Ethereum, continues to struggle with high transaction costs and slower processing times than its competitors.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView indicate that after hitting a low of $ 12.24 on Aug.3, AVAX’s price rallied + 295%, hitting a local high of $ 48.08 on Aug.21, with a trading volume in the last 24 hours of more than 1.4 billion dollars.

4-hour chart of AVAX / USDT. Source: TradingView

The three main reasons for AVAX’s significant price growth mainly relate to its rapidly expanding DeFi ecosystem, the release of the Avalanche bridge on Ethereum, and the protocol’s unique tokenomic design that offers dynamic fees and a token burn mechanism.

Avalanche Rush expands the DeFi ecosystem

Announced on August 18, one of the protocol’s biggest developments lies in Avalanche Rush, a $ 180 million liquidity mining incentive program launched in partnership with Aave and Curve, designed to introduce more applications and resources into its growing ecosystem. DeFi:

"Experience the power of #Avalanche. Welcome to #AvalancheRush, the $ 180 million liquidity mining incentive program in partnership with leading DeFi dApps, both internal and external to Avalanche, starting with @aaveaave and @curvefinance. AND this is only Phase 1! "

Experience the power of #Avalanche. Welcome to #AvalancheRush, the $ 180M liquidity mining incentive program in collaboration with leading DeFi dapps – both on and off Avalanche– starting with @aaveaave and @curvefinance. And, this is just Phase 1! https://t.co/YGrrVB7Uqc – Avalanche (@avalancheavax) August 18, 2021

Phase 1 of the Rush program will begin in the near future and will allow AVAX to be used as an incentive for liquidity mining for Aave and Curve users for a period of 3 months.

A total of $ 27 million worth of AVAX was provided by the Avalanche Foundation to fund the incentive program with additional funding planned for Phase 2.

The program was designed to demonstrate the Avalanche Foundation’s commitment to scale DeFi on the network and help “create a more accessible, decentralized and economical ecosystem“.

In support of DeFi’s growth on the Avalanche network, we have a clear increase in total value locked (TVL) – total value locked – in protocols on the network, such as Pangolin and Benqi Finance, which has recently passed a TVL of $ 300 million.

The Ethereum bridge facilitates asset migration

The second reason for the increase observed in the Avalanche ecosystem in recent weeks is the release of the Avalanche Bridge (AB) on 29 July. This “next generation cross-chain bridging technology” allows the transfer of assets between the Avalanche Bridge (AB) and Ethereum networks.

"The Avalanche Bridge (AB) was launched just 3 weeks ago. Today, AB officially transferred over $ 100 million in tokens to and from Ethereum. Are you interested in using high-performance DeFi apps with low transaction fees? Transfer your assets and try #Avalanche DeFi! "

The Avalanche Bridge (AB) launched just 3 weeks ago. Today, AB officially transferred over $ 100M in tokens to and from Ethereum. Interested in using high-performance DeFi apps, with low transaction fees? Transfer your assets, and try #Avalanche DeFi! https://t.co/UAY69mSUgW pic.twitter.com/FrN69Ev7pA – Avalanche (@avalancheavax) August 19, 2021

As reported in the tweet above, in the three weeks since the AB’s launch, more than $ 100 million in tokens have been transferred between the two networks. Many investors are looking for realities with lower fees to conduct their transactions.

AB is estimated to be five times cheaper than the previous Avalanche-Ethereum Bridge (AEB), and is presented as “a better user experience than any cross-blockchain bridge launched to date“.

If Ethereum cannot handle the high transaction costs in the near future, there is a good chance that assets and liquidity will continue to migrate to chains like Avalanche as their DeFi ecosystems grow in size and value.

Transaction burn improves AVAX tokenomics

Third reason for the growing interest in the Avalanche network is the unique tokenomic structure of the protocol, which includes a transaction fee burn mechanism, helping to reduce circulating supply over time:

"#Avalanche burns all transaction fees. Look how much it has been burned so far! "

#Avalanche burns all transaction fees. See how much has been burned so far! https://t.co/LpxU9dtyXy – Avalanche (@avalancheavax) August 20, 2021

As reported in the tweet above, the fees on Avalanche are burned for the benefit of the whole community, ensuring the constant decrease of the limited supply of 720 million AVAX. This could increase the value of the remaining tokens in circulation.

At the time of writing, more than 163,000 AVAXs have been burned, a figure that increases faster as more users transact on the network.

An update of the fee mechanism is also planned for 24 August, introducing phase three of Apricot: this will introduce dynamic fees in the C-chain.

"Phase three of Apricot: dynamic fees on the C-chain The Apricot Phase Three Update will go live on @Avalancheavax Mainnet at 7:00 EDT (11:00 UTC) on Tuesday August 24th. "

⭐Apricot Phase Three: C-Chain Dynamic Fees Apricot Phase Three upgrade will activate on @Avalancheavax Mainnet at 7 am EDT (11 am UTC) on Tuesday, August 24th Get more info: https://t.co/XDS91iR4jD#Avalanche $ AVAX pic.twitter.com/eJV0pVPbf3 – AVAX Daily (@AVAXDaily) August 16, 2021

The new integration will allow the addition of a time-based floating window fee calculation, a limited fee range of 75-225 nAVAX and a gas limit per block of 8 million gases.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every trade carries risks, you should conduct your research before making a decision.