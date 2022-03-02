3 Reasons Why Waves Price Gained Over 100% In The Last Week

Development never stops in the blockchain industry and the projects that continually evolve are the ones that stay ahead and survive for the long haul.

One project trying to keep up with the wave of innovation is Waves, a multipurpose blockchain protocol designed to support a variety of use cases, including decentralized applications and smart contracts.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that WAVES price is up 120% since forming a double bottom at $8.28 on Feb. 22.

WAVES/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for the WAVES price increase include the recent announcement that the protocol will migrate to Waves 2.0, a partnership with Allbridge that will connect Waves to other popular blockchain networks, and the upcoming launch of a $150 million fund aimed at fostering the Waves growth in the United States.

Migration to Waves 2.0

The biggest development that created momentum for WAVES has been the announcement that the protocol has begun the migration process to Waves 2.0.

✔️ Protocol updates: the new version of Waves will be based on Practical Proof-of-Stake Sharding (PPOSS) Consensus and support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Smooth transition is guaranteed! We’re now in transition to Waves 2.0 with a multi nuclei structure — Waves (1 ➝ 2) (@wavesprotocol) February 10, 2022

Protocol updates: The new version of Waves will be based on the Practical Proof-of-Stake Sharding (PPOSS) Consensus and will support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Smooth transition is guaranteed! We are now transitioning to Waves 2.0 with a multi-core framework

Part of this transition includes the implementation of a new version of the Waves consensus that will be based on Proof-of-Stake Practical Sharding (PPOSS), an update that will help make the network faster, more secure, and compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). .

Development of the EVM-compliant network is scheduled to begin next spring and will plug into the existing network as a way to provide a “smoother transition to Waves 2.0 without depreciating the value or effectiveness of the previous network.”

waves 2.0 it will also include a new generic governance model, gravity bridges to all EVM-compliant networks, and the creation of a blockchain-agnostic Level 0 Inter-Metaverse protocol able to provide a toolbox for creating connected metaverses that are unified by a shared economy and identity. .

Partnership with Allbridge

Another development that helped drive up the price of WAVES is a partnership with Allbridge, a protocol focused on facilitating the transfer of assets between all blockchain networks.

This partnership was established as part of the larger goal of Waves 2.0 and establishes the integration of the universal bridge.

The stated goal of the collaboration is to “create a unique bridge between Waves and compatible EVM, as well as non-EVM chains such as NEAR Protocol, Solana, and Terra.”

According to the Waves developers, the goal is to have Allbridge fully integrated by the end of May.

Waves Labs and a $150 million ecosystem fund

A third reason for the price increase in WAVES has been the addition of new partners to the ecosystem and the establishment of Waves Labs, which is a US based company.

Waves Labs, now based in Miami, returns to support rapid growth throughout the ecosystem. USD 150m fund and an incubation program will soon be started for the US teams, building products on Waves. The US is a key market to drive mass adoption in 2022. — Waves (1 ➝ 2) (@wavesprotocol) February 10, 2022

Waves Labs, now based in Miami, returns to support rapid growth throughout the ecosystem. A $150 million fund and incubation program for US teams building products on Waves will soon be launched. The United States is a key market to drive mass adoption in 2022.

Waves also revealed that it will launch an independent decentralized finance (DeFi) fund sometime in the first quarter of 2022 that will focus on investing in select Waves-based DeFi products.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.