3 requirements that Pediatrics asks for Health to recognize ACE

Luis Blesa, president of the AEP, and María del Mar Rodríguez, first vice president of Hospital Care of the AEP.

The Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) has put on the table three main requirements for the Ministry of Health recognize the Specific Training Areas (ACE) that the organization claims. As explained louis blesa, president of the AEP, these conditions are the following: first, define and maintain Pediatrics as an independent core specialty; second, to officially recognize and accredit, with a title, the pediatric subspecialties or ACE; and, lastly, to review and standardize the training program for MIR of the specialty of Pediatrics and their ACEs. Regarding the latter, according to the president, it is “necessary” that he has three years of general transversal Pediatrics and two of subspecialization.

This was stated this Wednesday in the presentation of the 2021 Pediatric ACES White Paper for the creation and deployment of a total of 19 ACE in Pediatrics. Before the expected approval of the Royal Decree of Specialties by all scientific societies, “the AEP wanted to publish this document to provide real data and provide the knowledge and information necessary to reflect what the current reality of pediatric ACE“, Blesa pointed out. In addition, the president of the AEP has stressed that “at the moment the situation of these formations is disparate and heterogeneous in the different territories of Spain and, for that reason, this collaborative work to anticipate and respond to everything that Pediatrics asks for”.

A situation that “must be resolved for quite some time”, as pointed out by Maria del Mar Rodriguez, First Vice President of Hospital Care of the AEP. In this sense, the expert stressed that “paediatricians emerge as specialists in Pediatrics and Specific Areas but it is not regulated in which areas they are trained, a provision that is recognized both at European and international level, but not distinguished in SpainFor all these reasons, Rodríguez has warned of the “need to create accreditation standardization criteria”.

The fact that this homogenization does not take place on the part of the health authorities, Rodríguez explained that it will lead to Negative effects. On the one hand, “for the patient, because there are no guarantees that the child and adolescent population is cared for by the best pediatric specialists. And on the other hand, for professionalsbecause these have difficulties in mobility of specialists since these ACEs are not recognized”.

María del Mar Rodríguez: “The next step that will be taken is to request a meeting with the new general director of Professional Health Management, Celia Gómez”

According to Rodríguez, “the first step has already been taken, having all the pediatric ACE information in this book. And the next step that will be taken is to request a meeting with the new general director of Professional Health Organization, Celia Gomez“. Holding that meeting with Gómez “is necessary because the book that has been presented is a living bookis from the current situation, and in two years things will have changed”.

The 19 ACE that Pediatrics requests from Health

The two experts stressed that “it is essential to recognize the 19 ACE than Pediatrics asks, so that no one prevails over another”, according to Rodríguez. Given the “complexity of the issue”, as Blesa has pointed out, “it is expected that implanting little by little and that they are not all recognized in unison. But, despite this, “each and every one of them is equally important and necessary.” In this sense, the 19 pediatric ACEs They have pointed out the following:

Primary/Outpatient Care

Cardiology

intensive care

Palliative care

Endocrinology

Inborn errors of metabolism

Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

infectology

Clinical Immunology and Allergology

Adolescent Medicine

nephrology

neonatology

Pneumology

Neurology

Oncohematology

Hospital Internal Pediatrics

Social Pediatrics

Rheumatology

emergencies

In this report that collects the book of Pediatric ACEs They are collected four essential points for the specialty: first, the name of each ACE; second, the scientific foundations and care needs that justify its creation and its differential elements of each ACE; third, a proposal of everything that encompasses the training programs of the specialty and, fourth, the analysis of the current situation.

Regarding the last point, Rodríguez has remarked that “the centers where each pediatric activity is carried out and specialist professionals who are carrying out the functions of the ACEs”. A point that, according to the expert, “is of vital importance for the Ministry of Health given your information,” he concluded.