3 revolutionary actions ready to fly: upside up to 99%

Nobody really knows how much a stock will go up or down in the future, but investment bank analysts receive large salaries just to make their own estimates of future stock performance.

Keith Speights, one of The Motley Fool contributors, points out three groundbreaking stocks that could rise between 61% and 99% this year according to the Wall Street consensus.

Sea Limited

Wall Street analysts really love Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), so much so that the target price indicated for the 12-month stock expresses an upside potential of almost 99% compared to current prices.

Major shareholder Tencent Holdings, which sold 14.5 million shares of Sea Limited, does not appear to be quite as optimistic.

However, Tencent may have other reasons for which to sell part of its stake that do not relate to the prospects of Sea Limited, remembering that it still owns 18.8% of the company, so it is certainly not bearish on the same.

Sea’s biggest growth prospects could be in e-commerce and digital payments.

The company’s Shopee ecommerce platform was Google Play’s top shopping app in the third quarter, based on time spent in the app.

This success is also helping to boost the SeaMoney mobile wallet.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recorded an abysmal performance in 2021, with its shares down more than 50%.

Analysts think that the stock could offer big returns this year, with an average target price that implies an upside of about 77% higher than the current prices on Wall Street.

The stock’s positive outlook reflects both potential short-term catalysts and significant long-term opportunities.

New contracts with large health insurers are expected to boost Teladoc’s revenue in 2022.

In the long run, the virtual care market could expand significantly.

Global consulting firm McKinsey & Company even estimates that up to $ 250 billion in US healthcare spending could go to virtual care.

While this projection is overly optimistic, Teladoc Health should have a huge opportunity in the years to come.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stands out as another Wall Street favorite that disappointed in 2021.

Ecommerce shares were down nearly 20%, but analysts are predicting a much better year in 2022.

The target price for MercadoLibre implies an upside potential of more than 61% compared to current valuations on Wall Street.

There are several reasons to believe that analysts are right about this stock.

MercadoLibre’s business continues to perform at its best: Gross merchandise volume on its flagship e-commerce platform rose 29.7% yoy in the third quarter at constant currency, reaching 7.3 billion dollars.

This is particularly impressive considering the tough comparisons over 2020 with a surge in online shopping due to the pandemic.

MercadoLibre should have plenty of room to grow even more: according to Morgan Stanley, the penetration rate of the e-commerce market in Latin America is expected to double by 2025.