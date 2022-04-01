3 romantic movies to watch on Netflix

Love is the great protagonist of thousands of films, as is the case with the three feature films that we want to talk to you about today.

pride and prejudice

2005 – Dir: Joe Wright

End of the 18th century in England. In a family of five daughters, the mother has taught them that the only purpose they have to have in life is to find a husband. When a wealthy bachelor moves into a neighboring mansion, the Bennets are turned upside down: their parties will be a great opportunity to meet suitors. Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), the daughter with more character, will enter into a love-hate conflict with Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadye).

paris can wait

2016 – Dir: Eleanor Coppola

Anne (Diana Lane) has been married to a film producer for many years, a husband as professionally successful as he is personally inattentive. In her inevitable crisis of the 50s, this frustrated photographer, who did not follow her artistic concerns to support her partner’s career, decides to take a trip to Provence. Accompanying Anne on this impromptu road trip is her husband’s partner, Jacques (Arnaud Viard), a Frenchman who is cultured, epicurean, passionate and a good drinker. What should have been a business trip of just a few hours turns into days full of fun and adventure, restoring Anne’s passion for life.

Trust

2021 – Dir: Brian DeCubellis

Owen (Matthew Daddario) and Brooke (Victoria Justice) have been a couple since their high school days and have only been married for a few months and settled in an apartment in New York. However, they have encountered a series of problems in order to conceive their first baby and Owen finds it difficult to communicate with her, since Brooke has focused all her energies on the art gallery that is about to open.

When Owen decides to buy two tickets to Paris, to his surprise, he discovers that Brooke has become very close to an artist, Angsar (Lucien Laviscount), whose works will serve as the gallery’s opening pieces. Little by little, both are involved in a series of suspicions and mysteries that seriously jeopardize their relationship and their future.