3 science fiction movies that you will find streaming

It’s still the weekend and you still don’t know what to do, now we present you three movie options very interesting, they are somewhat unknown but without a doubt, they will make you have a good time. Although all three have to do with science fiction, one is a bit more emotional and the last one is suspenseful.

If you want to know what it is, now we show you the information about these recommendations. Take note and enjoy streaming content.

1. ‘Criminal’

This movie is science fiction, within the cast we can find figures like Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds and Tommy Lee Jones. In this film, the CIA implants the memories and abilities of one of their deceased agents into a death row inmate in the hope that he will complete the agent’s last mission.

2. ‘Friendship’s Death’

In this film from the late 1980s, an alien race sends an android in the form of a woman to Earth to bring peace. But on landing she arrives in Palestine, where she will learn about human conflicts. It is a film that connects spiritually with ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ and stars a perfect Tilda Swinton, it is not a film for everyone, but it is for lovers of science fiction.

3. ‘The end of everything’

David M. Rosenthal is an independent director, who has embarked on both tense thrillers and romantic comedies, and this could be his most interesting film, a post-apocalyptic film in which a climactic event turns the world into true chaos, violence and desolation. Where a man wants to meet his wife again, for which he will have to undertake a long journey.