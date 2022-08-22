3 science-fiction series to see if you liked Black Mirror

At Cinephiles, we recommend 3 science fiction series that you have to watch if you liked Black Mirror. See what they are!

BlackMirror is a science-fiction Netflix series that has become one of the favorites of recent years. Every time a new season is released or with the premiere of Bandersnatchthe interactive episode of the series, becomes a trend and its stories are talked about on social networks and in social debates.

As it is one of the public’s favorites – along with Dark-, we tell you 3 series that you cannot miss.

severity

Of AppleTV+has in his cast Adam ScottPatricia Arquette Y John Turturro as protagonists of this story. The writer and creator is Dan Erickson and the manager is ben stiller

The production synopsis reads: “Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a surgical procedure that separates their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is thrown into question when Mark finds himself at the center of a mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work…and himself.“

The Leftlovers

From 2014 to 2017, this supernatural series had three seasons and 28 episodes. With Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Chris Zylkaamong others.

The synopsis says: “When 2% of the world’s population literally and abruptly disappears, without explanation, leaving only their clothes where their bodies evaporated, the rest of the Earth’s population begins to try to understand what has happened. , and especially what they are supposed to do about it. One of these people is the police chief of a small suburb of New York, the father of two children, who tries to maintain some semblance of normality.“.

The Handmaids Tale

Recognized worldwide as one of the best science-fiction series (and series itself) of recent years and the last decade. With Elizabeth Moss at the head, the rest of the cast is completed: Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Jordana Blake, Samira Wiley, amanda brugelamong other prominent figures.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwoodits synopsis says: “In a dystopian future where a fundamentalist dictatorship has been implanted, a young woman is forced to live as a concubine to give children to her lord. After the assassination of the president of the United States and the majority of Congress, a theocratic regime based on the strictest Puritan values ​​is established in the country. The United States of America, from that moment, became known as the Republic of Gilead. In this new society, most modern Western values ​​have been banished. The woman goes into the background, practically being an object whose only value is in her ovaries, since there is a fertility problem in Gilead.“

What would you add, Cinephiles?