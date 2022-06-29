3 series as ambitious as ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ that you can already see on Prime Video

The long-awaited series set in the JRR Tolkien universe has one of the largest budgets on the small screen. What other high-cost series are there on the platform?

The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power are giving a lot of talk for different reasons. The main one is obvious, since it is the first series about the universe created by JRR Tolkien in what is considered one of the most important and beloved fantasy literary works of all time, but it also draws attention at the production level in Amazon Studios, which has put all the meat on the grill and tons of millions at your service.

Thus, just as the followers of the famous franchise are crazy to discover what history the ‘showrunners’ John D. Payne and Patrick McKay have built outside the books The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit, the ‘hype’ grows hand in hand with the impressive visual invoice that we can expect and the incomparable budget that the company has invested for the development of the series, of which a season 2 is already filming.

The huge budget of The Lord of the rings has not left anyone indifferent and, in fact, it has no equal on the small screen. Not even if we look at other great television blockbusters. To begin with, the series that will be released in Prime Video on September 2, 2022 has tripled the budget of its great rival, the ‘spin-off’ of Game of Thrones The House of the Dragon.

as published Variety exclusively according to information from a source close to the series, The House of the Dragon HBO has had a lower cost of 20 million dollars per episode, while the Amazon Studios series would have invested approximately 465 million in the production of its first season of eight episodes, which places each episode at almost 60 million each. Other reference figures can be the 15 million per episode of the final season of Game of Thrones or the 30 that each of those that make up season 4 of stranger things.

Definitely, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is the most expensive series on Amazon Prime Videothough there are other series on the platform that, in terms of budget and resources, were also (or are) really ambitious. take note below of the other more expensive series that you will find on the platform.

TheBoys















three seasons. $10 million per episode.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Boys is currently one of the biggest hits on Amazon Prime Video and is about to premiere its third season. The cast includes some big names like Karl Urban, and anyone who’s seen the series can imagine for themselves that all the top-tier CGI and production quality rivaling Marvel and DC movies don’t exactly come cheap. A bloody show, outspoken scripts and brilliant performances that have earned him great recognition from the public and critics.

Just like in the Garth Ennis comics, TheBoys is a satire of the most common superhero stories, in which a reality is presented in which superheroes are considered ‘celebrities’ but abuse their powers and are obnoxious and corrupt. Meanwhile, a group of vigilantes nicknamed “The Boys” is determined to expose them to the rest of the world.

The Man In The High Castle















Four seasons, $10 million per episode.

For quite some time, when it started airing in 2015, The Man in the High Castle it was Amazon’s flagship series. The series posed a dystopian world in which history had taken place completely differently, since the United States had lost World War II and had been colonized by Germany and Japan.

Audiences and critics alike found the concept interesting and were captivated by how visually stunning it was. Enough reason for Amazon to develop four full seasons before reaching its end point.

Goliath















Four seasons, 10 million per episode.

Starring veteran and charismatic actor Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath It was the story of a lawyer, Billy McBride, whose reputation has been damaged by various events but who is determined to find redemption in a legal system that is not exactly as degal as it should be. As reported, the first season of Goliath it was the most ‘bingwatched’ series on the platform, which probably influenced the production of four seasons despite having such high costs.

Likewise, Goliath It was also the first Amazon series to be directly ordered as a full season without going through the pilot episode phase. A practice that has continued from that moment (not with all of them) but that until then had not occurred.

If you are wondering about The Wheel of Time, it is estimated that it has cost 10 million per episode, but at the moment it has only one season produced. Similarly, Woody Allen’s Crisis in Six Scenes cost $16 million per episode, but only consists of six.

