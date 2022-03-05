There are some weekends when you don’t feel like leaving home and you just want to be lying on the couch watching a good Serie and these are available at Netflix They are excellent to throw you a marathon.

Among the many options Netflix offers its subscribers there are some series with which you can enjoy a couple of days of leisure without worrying about anything else and these 3 are perfect for that.

3 series on Netflix recommended to binge watch on a weekend

From the same director who triumphed in Netflix With La Casa de las Flores, Manolo Caro brings together Carmen Maura, Ernesto Alterio, Cecilia Suárez, Ester Expósito and Alejandro Speitzer among many other actors in a story set in post-war Spain.

In it, a young man returns to Spain from Mexico with Lázaro, a friend who is a ballet dancer and whose presence will challenge conservative society. In addition, he finds out that his parents have already arranged a marriage for him.

The End of the F***ing World

This series already has 2 seasons in Netflix, but you can still finish it in a single day. James and Alyssa are a couple of teenagers who do not know what is going on with their lives and look for a way to show their rebellion with a careless road trip in which he plans to kill her, but nothing goes as planned and they embark on a peculiar adventure. .

This miniseries starring Emma Stone is the only thing you need if you like bizarre stories.

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this black comedy story that will make you not know what is going on, both characters have had many conflicts in their lives and led them to agree to participate in a clinical trial for a new drug that supposedly can cure from a mental illness to a sentimental breakup. All under the promise that all your problems will be solved and you will never have to face them again.