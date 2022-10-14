3 series on “unicorns”: the birth of Uber, WeWork and Spotify in these fictions

“Super Pumped”, “The Playlist” and “Wecrashed” are the star productions on this theme.

A unicorn company is a millionaire Startup that takes into account new technologies and takes advantage of them to create, innovate and offer its services. Their growth is vertiginous and they seem to be unstoppable companies. Most are not more than 10 years old, but have achieved valuations in excess of a billion dollars.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

In this regard, of course the world of TV and the streaming they couldn’t let it go. For this reason, various stories based on these successful and profitable companies have been released on the screen, which have managed to attract the attention of the audience. In this section we update you on three series that you should know about and add to your list of productions so you don’t miss out. Especially if you are an entrepreneur and want to learn from them.

wecrashed

Starring Jared Leto Y Anne Hathaway, rated as one of the best series so far in 2022, wecrashed It is based on real events and narrates how WeWork grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Composed of 8 episodes, wecrashed is a drama that revolves around a love story at the center of the rise and then fall of one of the most valuable startups in the world. WeWork grew to become a global brand valued at billions of dollars in less than 10 years, then collapsed. It was created and directed by Drew Crevello and is available in AppleTV+.

The greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this anthology series proposes to explore, in each season, a story that has shaken the business world to the core. The first story focuses on the rise and fall of Travis Kalanick, the ambitious CEO of Uber, who would eventually be fired in an extraordinary meeting, and the troubled relationship with his mentor, Bill Gurley, an admirable venture capitalist from Texas who trusts all his reputation to Uber’s success and will have to face the consequences.

Created and directed by Brian Koppelman, also became one of the best series so far in 2022. The series takes the viewer into the viscera of Silicon Valley and portrays the odyssey of the emerging transportation company, from its beginnings to consolidating itself as a true revolution and also like a threat. Available in Paramount+.

The story of the ride company Uber from the perspective of the company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick.

The Playlist

“This is the story of how the determination and big dreams of a young Swedish entrepreneur changed the status quo and revolutionized our music consumption habits”; details the official synopsis of it.

Composed of six episodes and released on October 13, this drama miniseries is based on the life experiences of Swedish businessman Daniel Ek and his partner Martin Lorentzon, who revolutionized the music industry by launching a free and legal streaming platform recognized today in day like Spotifyfounded in 2006. Edvin Endre star in this drama directed by Hallgrim Haug, Per-Olav Sørensen, available at Netflix.

The story of Daniel Ek, the Swede who founded Spotify

KEEP READING:

“the bass club”: the Latin version of “High School Musical” with Carlos Vives on his return to acting

That’s how it is “The vigilant”, the new series from the creator of “Dahmer”

Matilda and Tronchatoro return in the trailer for the new adaptation to be released by Netflix