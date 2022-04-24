3 series to see if you liked The heirs of the earth

Among the most recent releases of Netflix it’s found The heirs of the eartha Spanish miniseries that in recent days has caused talk among seriéfilos. If you are one of the many people who enjoyed the streaming giant’s new warhorse, we want to leave you with three suggestions to play.

the code of discord

Based on real life events, the series revolves around the story of two German computer science pioneers who are forced to go to court to defend their rights as creators of the Google Earth algorithm, in a fight that seems lost.

Through important events from the beginnings of the friendship of computer experts in post-1990 Berlin to the beginning of the famous Silicon Valley, the series recounts an endearing bond and loyalty against the United States justice processes during the digital age. , where two Germans are taking on the global digital giant Google in court to sue them for patent infringement.

the wire girls

Set in the 1920s in the city of Madrid, the wire girls tells the story of four women who come from different parts of the country and arrive in the capital after being hired as operators of the central of the only telephone company that exists. In this city, in a context of progress and modernity, the protagonists are involved in jealousy, envy and betrayal, as well as success, friendship and love on the path that will lead them to fulfill their dreams.

Lidia Aguilar Davila (Blanca Suarez) is used to a life of danger and crime, but she will try to change all that by becoming an operator for one of the most famous telephone companies in the world. Angeles Vidal (Maggie Civantos) is a girl who suffers from physical abuse by her husband. Carlota Rodriguez de SenillosaAnna Fernandez) will try by all means to achieve equality between men and women. And María Inmaculada “Marga” Suárez Pazos (Nadia from Santiago) is a young woman from the village who moves to the capital of Spain to fulfill her dream. All together they will unite and try to solve all their problems.

aka Grace

Set in Canada in the 19th century, this story revolves around Grace Marks, an Irish maid convicted of the double murder of Thomas Kinnear, her boss, and Nancy Montgomery, the housekeeper. In this context, a psychiatrist must analyze the events that led to the crime and decide whether or not she deserves to be exonerated. Based on the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwoodthis miniseries is starring Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft Y Rebecca Liddiard.