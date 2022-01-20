3 shares with a very good dividend. Yields up to 8%

For most investors, there will eventually come a time in life when steady income will count for more than sizzling growth.

Consequently, the approach to stock selection will have to change to meet this different need.

As Keith Speights writes on the pages of The Motley Fool, the good news is that there are many titles that are suitable for generating income.

Some of them even offer a growth opportunity – here are three with dividends to buy now.

Devon Energy

There is no stock in the S & P500 that offers an 8% dividend yield, other than Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

At first glance this may not seem so profitable and this is because the oil and gas producer pays two dividends.

Devon Energy’s fixed coupon has a yield of less than 1%, but the company also pays a variable dividend using its excess free cash flow. Combined, the two dividends, as mentioned above, currently provide a yield of around 8%.

The obvious question is: Can Devon Energy keep its dividend at these high levels?

According to Speights, the answer is “yes”, at least in the short term. The company expects free cash flow to increase 35% year-over-year in 2022 and if oil prices rise, the group’s outlook will be even better.

Brookfield Renewable

With Brookfield Renewable you can get a dividend that offers a return of 3.5%.

There are two ways to invest in the renewable energy company: Brookfield Renewable Partners, a limited partnership (LP), operates under the ticker BEP.

For investors wishing to avoid the tax complications of buying stock in an LP, Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates under the BEPC code.

Both stocks reflect the same underlying asset and both should have solid growth prospects in the coming years.

More and more countries and companies are pledging to drastically reduce their carbon emissions.

Renewable energy sources, including wind, solar and hydroelectricity, will be of paramount importance in achieving these goals.

Brookfield Renewable is well positioned to benefit from these efforts to dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

The group also seeks to increase dividend distributions: Brookfield Renewable has increased its distribution at a compound annual growth rate of more than 6% since 2010.

The company expects to increase its distribution between 5% and 9% per annum over the long term.

Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) offers a dividend yield of 2.8%, well below the historic levels of the past three years in which the drug manufacturer’s yield exceeded 4%.

Pfizer’s shares were up 60% in 2021 and its dividend yield inevitably declined, despite the company’s 11th consecutive year of coupon hikes.

There is no need to worry that Pfizer’s dividend payments will decline anytime soon as the company continues to generate huge cash flow from a wide range of products.

There are also good reasons to believe Pfizer stock will grow in 2022.

Demand is expected to remain strong for Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine marketed by Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech.

Pfizer is also poised to make billions of dollars from its new COVID-19 Paxlovid pill.