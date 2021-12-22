3 shares with an amazing dividend to buy on the fly

Reinvested dividends were shown to account for 84% of the total returns of the S & P500 from 1960 to 2020.

A $ 10,000 investment in the S&P500 in 1960 would have grown by more than 3.8 million by 2020 with dividends reinvested.

Had the coupons not been reinvested, the same investment would have turned into just $ 627,000.

On the pages of The Motley Fool, Kody Kester suggests three ultra-high-yield dividend stocks to buy on the fly for reliable income to reinvest until you need this money.

Philip Morris International

For years now, with volumes of combustible or traditional cigarettes declining in most geographic areas around the world, Philip Morris International has been ahead of the curve, preparing for a smoke-free future.

This is evidenced by the fact that since its non-combustible product IQOS was first released in Italy and Japan in 2014, its user base has grown to 20.4 million in the most recent quarter.

As a result, Philip Morris International was able to increase its year-to-date net revenue to nearly 30% in the third quarter.

This puts the company on track to achieve its goal of deriving the majority of its total net revenue from smoke-free products by 2025.

The latter mean higher margins for Philip Morris International, which is why analysts expect its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) to grow 11% annually over the next five years.

With payout at 80% this year, Philip Morris International’s dividend, which currently yields 5.4%, is pretty safe for the future.

This is because the company operates in an industry that doesn’t require a lot of capital to run its business, so Philip Morris International can pay more dividends to shareholders than most other industries.

Therefore, 4% increases like the one announced by the company earlier this year are expected to continue each year for the foreseeable future.

Magellan Midstream Partner

Magellan Midstream Partners owns a network of 9,800 miles of oil pipelines for refined products and 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines.

This positions the company to take advantage of a richer world that will require more than the thousands of everyday items where refined petroleum products are used as inputs.

Since the products Magellan helps carry every day are a key part of the global economy, the company has been able to reward its shareholders with increasing distributions for 20 years in a row.

With an investment balance and distribution expected to be hedged more than 1.2x this year, yield-hungry investors can rest easy knowing that Magellan’s yield, currently 9.2%, isn’t too good. to be true.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners owns more than 50,000 miles of pipelines, crude oil and refined products, giving it a scale that is virtually unmatched in its industry.

What is truly encouraging is that there is hard evidence that management has the best interests in mind for its shareholders and that it will do everything in its power to enrich them.

Enterprise’s solid fundamentals have allowed the title to increase its distribution for 23 consecutive years, which is expected to continue well into the future. This is because the company enjoys a quality balance sheet and has been able to cover its distribution 1.7 times since the beginning of the year.

These factors make Enterprise Products Partners a stable high yield stock, currently standing at 8.6%.