3 short series on Netflix that you cannot miss

Netflix It has an extensive catalog. Generally, it usually shows the latest on the platform. Therefore, in cinephiles, we chose 3 short series that are within the streaming platform that you cannot miss. See what they are!

Privacy

Released this year, it is a Spanish series with Emma Suárez, Itziar Ituño, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener, Patricia López Arnaiz, among others. It is a dramatic story that touches on politics and social networks. It consists of 8 episodes of more than forty minutes each.

Its synopsis reads:A sexual video of a politician with a promising future, leaked to the press, is the catalyst for this story that tells the life of four women who are forced to step on the fine line between what belongs to public and private life. Where are the limits of our Intimacy? What happens to our lives when our privacy becomes the talk of the whole world?“.

The Lincoln Lawyer

It is a dramatic, intriguing series from the United States that has the leading role of Manuel García-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Christopher Gorham, Jazz Raycole, Ntare Mwine, Angus Sampson, Krista Warneramong other personalities. It has 10 episodes that are available on Netflix.

The official synopsis for the short series reads: “Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) resumes his career after a long hiatus by taking on an intricate murder case. Mickey is an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car.“

Somewhere Between

Its chapters last approximately 45 minutes and it has 10 episodes. It was released in 2017 and its cast is made up of Paula Patton, Devon Sawa, Aria Birch, Catherine Barroll, JR Bourne, Samantha Ferris, Noel Johansen Y Imogen Tear.

The story is a thriller that follows Laura Price, a woman who knows that her 8-year-old daughter Serena is going to be murdered but does not know who the murderer is. The only thing she knows is where, when and how.

Do you know them, Cinephiles?