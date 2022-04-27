3 simple changes that will improve your Internet speed

This process takes a while, although it is practically imperceptible by users. However, if the DNS servers you are using are not working properly, that time can be longer and there would be real problems when browsing the net. Therefore, it may be interesting to change them for others.

One of the simple changes you can make is to change the DNS servers . These servers are the ones in charge of “translating” the information you put when browsing, to show you a web page. For example, if you put the RedesZone page in the browser, it will automatically translate that information and show the IP address corresponding to that site. You don’t need to memorize meaningless numbers, just remember the domain name.

With these basic recommendations What we are going to give you can see that the Internet speed improves considerably as long as it is a problem at the user level, which you can modify. Keep in mind that sometimes the speed is slow due to a problem with the line or that the router is directly damaged and does not work as it should.

Normally, users use those provided by the Internet operator itself. This doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing, as it should work just fine. But sometimes there are problems and we can try others, like these examples that we put:

Google : 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4

: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 cloudflare : 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1

: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 Quad9: 9.9.9.9 and 149.112.112.112

To change them you have to go to Start, enter Settings, go to Network and Internet, Advanced network settings, More network adapter options and select the corresponding one there. You have to click with the right mouse button, enter Properties, click on Internet Protocol version 4 and again Properties to, there, select the DNS servers manually and put some of the options that we have shown.

Choose another band and channel

Are you using the correct Wi-Fi band? Without a doubt, this can mean a significant change in the speed of the Internet. In fact, on many occasions it is the reason why users do not make the most of the available resources. They may be using the band of the 2.4GHz when they should use the 5GHz And that is a limitation.

We can say that the 5 GHz band is the fastest. It is the one that offers higher speed, but is more sensitive to distance. It is the best if you are going to connect near the router and you want to achieve maximum speed, but be careful if you are going to move away or there are many obstacles that affect coverage.

Instead, the 2.4 GHz band is the one that will offer greater stability when you connect away from the router. It does not reach as much speed, but sometimes it can be the best option so that cuts do not appear and you do not have problems. If you are going to connect far from the access point, it is definitely the one you should use.

Depending on the channel you use, it can also make your Internet speed improve. Keep in mind that there may be interference if your neighbors use a channel close to yours. This especially happens in the 2.4 GHz band. Therefore, changing the Wi-Fi channel can be the solution.

Improve router location

Another simple change that can come in handy to optimize the Internet connection is change router location. Ideally, it should be in a central location in the house, from where it can distribute the signal well to all the devices you connect. If you are in a remote area, problems may appear.

Also, the router must be away from other devices that may interfere, as well as electrical appliances. It is equally important to move it away from heat sources, such as other appliances or even direct sunlight through a window, which could affect performance and limit speed.

It is best to place it in an area isolated from any interference, that is elevated (for example on top of a piece of furniture) and always in good condition. This can be a very important change to make the most of the available resources and achieve a connection that works as well as possible.

Ultimately, these 3 simple changes can improve your Internet connection and achieve higher speeds. As you have seen, it is easy to carry out and you can put it into practice today.