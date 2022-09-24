3 spectacular star looks



Anglo-American designer Harris Reed, new artistic director of Nina Ricci

This Wednesday, September 21, Nina Ricci officially announced the arrival of her new artistic director : British-American designer Harris Reed. Founded by the Franco-Italian seamstress Nina Ricci, the French house (owned by the Spanish group Puig) is as well known for its feminine and romantic ready-to-wear as for its perfumes such as the famous Air du Temps, or Nina (in a bottle in candy apple shape). Over the past twenty years, the Belgian Gothic-Romantic designer Olivier Theyskens (2006-2009), the Frenchman Guillaume Henry (2014-2018), and most recently the duo Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh (2018-2022) have taken over the artistic direction. , a duo now engaged at the head of the men’s label Botter and winner of the 2022 edition of the Andam prize. Today, Harris Reed, 26, is the youngest designer to come to the reins of this illustrious house. Harris Reed is the son of a highly esteemed English documentary filmmaker, Nicholas Reed. He won an Oscar in 2014 for The Lady of 6 (The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life), recounting the life of Alice Herz-Sommer, the oldest Holocaust survivor. Harris Reed’s mother is American model Lynette Reed. Since 2020, the year he graduated from the prestigious Central Saint Martins school in London, Harris Reed has been designing dramatic and gender-fluid demi-couture collections tailored for stars as flamboyant as himself. Noted for dressing pop-star Harry Styles in vogue (2020) of an English costume accompanied by a crinoline skirt, then the singer Beyoncé in vogue UK (2022), parade for Gucci in 2019 and collaborated with the Italian house Etro (2021), Harris Reed has established himself in barely two years as a designer capable of shaking up English fashion, like his compatriot Richard Quinn. While waiting to discover her first collection for Nina Ricci – which we hope will be glamorous and theatrical – in 2023, discover 3 spectacular looks by Harris Reed.



Harris Reed and Iman at the Met Gala in September 2021. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic



1. Iman at the 2021 Met Gala Few designers can boast at the age of 25 of having walked the steps of the prestigious Met Gala, a sumptuous evening organized each year for the benefit of the fashion department of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This is the feat accomplished by Harris Reed in September 2021, who dressed for the ceremony the American-Somali supermodel Iman, ex-wife of David Bowie. An honor for the creator that this couple has inspired since its inception. For this Met Gala 2021, whose theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” explored the modern vocabulary of American fashion, Harris Reed achieves a tailored silhouette evoking the speakeasy of Prohibition, places where queer people and African Americans could equally express themselves freely. As glamorous as she is powerful, Iman appears dressed in a bustier and gold jacquard trousers embellished with a crinoline adorned with feathers and a matching headdress, while Harris Reed poses by her side, in a monochrome satin suit. white combining a short jacket extended with an XXL train and high-waisted trousers with an ultra-fitted cut.



Lil Nas X at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2022 in Newark. Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



2. Lil Nas X at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 In 2019, thanks to its addictive title Old Town Road mixing country and trap, which has gone viral on TikTok and at the heart of a controversy with Billboard magazine, Lil Nas X has achieved global star status. Since then, the 23-year-old rapper from Georgia has been acclaimed as much for his catchy melodies and meaningful lyrics as for his dazzling queer style that questions norms. On August 29, 2022, at the Video Music Awards honoring the best music videos of the year, Lil Nas X caused a stir in a voluminous and fabulous look by Harris Reed. Taken from the “60 Years A Queen” collection, a pop tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee unveiled in February 2022, the look – entirely black – also consists of a crinoline adorned with feathers worn over sequined trousers, paired with a sensational headpiece made in collaboration with milliner Vivienne H Lake. Even as he wins the “best collaboration” trophy for his clip Industry Baby (with rapper Jack Harlow), Lil Nas X becomes, a few hours later, muse of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.



Emma Watson at the Earthshot Prize in October 2021 in London. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

