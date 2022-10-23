3 Star Wars stories we want to see after ‘Andor’

We celebrate the premiere of ‘Andor’ with three other stories from the Star Wars universe that we want to know because, taking advantage of the pull of Disney +, why not explore George Lucas’s galaxy beyond the Skywalker soap opera and desert planets?

‘Andor’ arrives at the catalog of Disney+ willing not only to dazzle the acolytes of the saga of George Lucas, but to attract to the galactic universe the disbelievers of Star Wars, a complex but not entirely impossible task, as demonstrated by the approach of many neophytes to the franchise thanks to the benefits of ‘The Mandalorian’.

“All the strength and chemistry that Daisy Ridley and John Boyega knew how to convey to the public in ‘The Force Awakens’ seems to have vanished with some clueless Felicity Jones and Diego Luna”, pointed out our review of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ‘ in which, in addition, it is indicated the lack of hook between its protagonists as the worst of the production. Now, thanks to what was seen in the first chapters, we already know that this title will occupy one of the places of honor in our ranking of the best Star Wars series, something unimaginable in a title that seemed simply a spin-off project from the movie ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ (Gareth Edwards, 2016).

If you’ve already checked out the original trilogy, the prequels, and the new Disney-era titles (including the myriad series already available), don’t worry, you’re nowhere near the Outer Rim., In the house of the mouse they are going to give us galactic adventures to satisfy Jabba the Hutt but, while the next Star Wars movies and series are announced, why not give them some ideas?

Great sagas tend to seek homogeneity while desperately trying to distance themselves from it.. This is the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that, having achieved success thanks to the mold dictated by Kevin Feige, tries to approach the charisma of other worlds with author signings that, in the end, succumb to the rules. No, there is not going to be a horror movie at the UCM no matter how well Sam Raimi made us have a good time with the hooligan ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ (2022).

The promise of a thriller with the fantastic setting of Star Wars as an excuse could have stayed there but, luckily, the gossip between imperial officials, the incipient revolutionary plot and the harsh presentation of its protagonist (double homicide included), has surprised us in ‘Andor’ with a plot that really takes its proposal seriouslymuch as ‘The Mandalorian’ took on the adventure series or ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ treated the western in its early stages.

We provide three other ideas that, already put, we could enjoy within this universe, which one do you prefer?