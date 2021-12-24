3 stocks that can rise between 50% and 90% in 2022

Do you want to have a really happy new year?

The advice from Keith Speights, one of the contributors to The Motley Fool, is to invest now in stocks that are likely to really take off in 2022.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. There is no way to know for sure which actions will be good in the future.

However, you can get some investment ideas from analysts who are paid a lot by research firms.

Here are three growth stocks that will skyrocket, with potential upside between 50% and 90% according to the Wall Street consensus.

Sea Limited

For Sea Limited, the 12-month target price reflects an 89% upside potential.

Sea Limited wasn’t far from hitting that target last October, but the stock tumbled more than 40% from its high, partly due to the company’s lack of third-quarter earnings expectations, but mainly due to the overall sell-off of growth stocks.

Sea Limited’s success in the past has mainly been driven by its Free Fire mobile game.

Although Free Fire launched four years ago, it is still the highest-grossing mobile game in India, Latin America and Southeast Asia, according to App Annie.

But don’t think of Sea Limited as just a video game title. The company’s Shopee e-commerce platform dominates the Southeast Asian and Taiwanese markets, and has made significant progress in Latin America as well.

Sea Limited also has SeaMoney, a leading provider of financial services and digital payments in Southeast Asia.

In the third quarter of 2021, SeaMoney’s total payment volume more than doubled year on year.

Gaming, e-commerce and digital payments are all fast growing markets.

There aren’t many companies that have the potential to win in all three of these areas, but Sea Limited could.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health shares are down more than 50% year to date, but Wall Street thinks this virtual healthcare leader could rebound significantly in 2022.

The consensus price target for Teladoc reflects upside potential of nearly 66%.

Why did Teladoc go down so much?

A major reason is that some investors thought ending the COVID-19 lockdowns would lead to a slowdown in growth. Although Teladoc has suffered some setbacks, its business continues to run very well.

The short-term outlook for the company looks pretty good. Teladoc’s contract with HCSC, the fifth largest health insurer in the United States, will go into effect in January 2022.

Primary360, Teladoc’s virtual primary care service, also continues to gain momentum.

Teladoc’s long-term prospects should be even better. We are still only at the beginning of the adoption of virtual assistance.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings has dropped a lot in the past few months compared to when it went public in 2015.

However, analysts think that this decline will only be temporary, so much so that the target price for PayPal is 50% higher than current prices.

Wall Street’s optimism may be well founded: PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet in the world, more than 75% of the top 1,500 largest merchants allow customers to pay with PayPal, and as e-commerce grows, PayPal will grow as well.

The new features should allow PayPal to gain even more momentum. The app’s cryptocurrency wallet was a huge hit.

PayPal’s Venmo mobile payment app is also expected to enjoy a significant boost next year.

Amazon.com will allow customers to make purchases with their Venmo accounts starting in 2022.