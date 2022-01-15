A very particular moment for the equity markets and while Wall Street has already generated a bearish signal also on the weekly time frame, the European lists continue to maintain a good relative strength on the upside.

Today will give other indications on the matter. It should be noted that we are entering a time phase where the markets usually go down. In fact, in this period swings are formed to form the annual lows between mid-February and the first ten days of March.

We will see what happens in the next few days, and whether or not this weakness of the last days continues.

However, there are opportunities to take advantage of. Our Research Department, today analyzes 3 stocks that in Piazza Affari have generated bearish signals and that could continue to fall.

They are: ENEL, Ferrari (MIL: RACE) and Moncler.

We point out that there are also stocks that continue to do well on the upside and among them we indicate Leonardo Finmeccanica, which just today our Research Department recommended with the String Buy judgment and with a medium / long-term target of 13.50.

3 stocks that generated bearish signals in Piazza Affari

IT IS IN THE, last price at 6.808. Fair value at € 4.50.

Until there is a weekly close above 7.023, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​6.47 and then 6.01 euros. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 6.913.

Ferrari, last price at 213.9. Fair value at 100 euros.

Until there is a weekly close above 227.60, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​191.40 and then 175 euros. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 220.5.

Moncler, last price at 56.84. Fair value at 39 euros.

Until there is a weekly close above 62.70, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​51.24 euros and then 46.48. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 58.36.