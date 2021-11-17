We have come to a nodal point in the markets with some slightly pulled short oscillators that could lead to a sideways phase or a retracement. But be careful, the advice is always to follow the trend and not to anticipate any signals. What is the reason for this operational choice?

The overbought can last for days and weeks without leading to a bearish reversal, indeed it could fuel the strength of even further upside.

What to wait for from now on? Tomorrow a setup will expire and the close of trading will give indications at least until 26 November (next setup of the current month).

In the meantime, we are now going to study 3 stocks that have generated a bearish signal on Piazza Affari.

The choice of our Trading Systems is based on the scrupulous study of the graphs and on a strategy developed with a risk reward criterion in favor.

The titles are as follows: ENEL, Generali Assicurazioni and Italgas (MIL: IG).

3 stocks that have generated a bearish signal on Piazza Affari

IS IN THE, closed the last trading day at a price of 7.0807 euros. Until a weekly close above 7.315 is seen, prices could continue to drop in a few weeks towards the 6.55 and then 6.15 area. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 7.163.

Generali Insurance, closed the last trading day at a price of 18.765 euros. Until there is a weekly close above 19.345, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​18.17 and then 17.63. In the short term, a bullish first clue with a daily close above 19.265.

Italgas, closed the last trading day at a price of € 5.545. Until there is a weekly close above 5.768, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​5.346 and 4.90. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 5.61.