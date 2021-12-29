3 stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life

It’s always tempting to look for stocks that you can just buy and forget.

Well-run businesses with a great brand, strong reputation, and stellar track record can allow you to increase your wealth over time.

The companies you can keep forever are found in many different industries – a key feature is the ability to continue growing despite adversity.

On the pages of The Motley Fool, Royston Yang suggests three excellent candidates to keep for the long term and even pass down to the next generation.

Lululemon Athletica

If you’ve ever seen a group of people practicing yoga or pilates, chances are they were wearing clothing designed by Lululemon Athletica.

The company is known for its “athleisure” clothing which combines athletics and leisure in one attractive package.

Lululemon demonstrated its resilience during the pandemic, as it continued to grow its topline from $ 3.3 billion in fiscal 2019 to $ 4.4 billion in 2021, while over the same period net income rose by 484 to 589 million.

The strong run of the sportswear company continued this year as well.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, net revenue increased 54.5% yoy to $ 4.1 billion, while net income more than doubled to $ 540.8 million.

The trend towards healthy living, coupled with growing smart working, has led to sustained demand for Lululemon products and this momentum is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The company has also started offering Mirror, its interactive home gym, in 40 of its stores in Canada.

Acquired in July last year, Mirror offers both live and on-demand fitness and personal training classes in a variety of genres.

Lululemon Athletica CEO Calvin McDonald intends to strengthen the brand’s bond with customers with this acquisition.

With increased engagement, he hopes customers will stay loyal and spend more on the company’s platform.

With Mirror and its leisure clothing line gaining ground, Lululemon looks set to continue its growing streak for years to come.

Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) needs no introduction, being one of the largest beverage companies in the world with products distributed and sold in approximately 200 countries.

In addition to its signature cola brand, Coca-Cola also offers a wide range of beverages, including sports drinks, coffees, teas and juices.

Its revenue has remained resilient over the past three years, dropping only slightly from 34.3 billion in 2018 to 33 billion in 2020.

Net income, however, managed to rise from $ 6.4 billion to $ 7.7 billion over the same period.

Coca-Cola is also a Dividend King, having increased its annual dividend for 59 consecutive years, to the current $ 1.68 per share.

The company’s results for the first nine months of 2021 continue to demonstrate its dominance in the food and beverage sector, with revenues up 20% year-over-year to $ 29.2 billion and net income up 17. % to 7.4 billion dollars.

Investors can expect continued growth as Coca-Cola seeks to acquire other businesses.

Its most recent purchase of the remaining 85% stake in BodyArmor for $ 5.6 billion illustrates Coca-Cola’s commitment to growth in the sports drinks category.

BodyArmor is the No. 2 in its category and has grown rapidly.

A combination of organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions like BodyArmor should continue to push Coca-Cola’s earnings and dividends higher.

Microsoft

Microsoft is far superior to many other information technology competitors with its broad range of products and services.

For fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, total revenue increased 17.5% year-over-year to $ 168.1 billion, while net income grew 38.4% to $ 61.3 billion. dollars.

The momentum continued into fiscal year 2022, with revenue fueled with a 22% year-over-year gain in the first quarter.

Net income was up 48% to $ 20.5 billion, driven by large-scale growth in its divisions of games, professional networks and cloud services.

Microsoft is not content with just organic growth, it is also enhancing that strategy with profitable acquisitions.

The European Commission has just approved the US firm’s massive $ 19.7 billion purchase of Nuance Communications to extend its lead in the healthcare and related sectors.

And just this week, the tech giant announced the acquisition of Xandr from AT&T.

This purchase will help Microsoft boost its digital advertising division by leveraging Xandr’s large-scale advertising platforms.