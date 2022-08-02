3 strategies to choose numbers and win in the lottery

Drawing hot and cold numbers is one of the most used strategies by players.

We have all dreamed of winning the lottery jackpot. Especially when the profit is one of the largest in history, as happened in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing where a person – who has not yet claimed his prize – was the winner of $1,337 million dollars.

Therefore, if you want to start playing, but applying a little more strategy so as not to rely so much on luck, here are three strategies that you can apply.

Strategy #1: Hot and cold numbers

Picking your numbers based on so-called hot and cold numbers is a lottery strategy that uses data from previous draws.

To do this, look at the winning lottery numbers for a given number of previous weeks. Keep track of the numbers that have come up most recently to find the hot numbers (the numbers that have been winning the most often) and then identify the ones that have come up the least (those are the cold numbers).

In other words, the most common numbers are considered the hottest numbers, while the least common numbers are considered the coldest.

People who use this strategy recommend choosing a mix of hot and cold numbers to create your number lines. You can also add some expired numbers, which are numbers that have not appeared in the last few weeks.

Strategy #2: Play low odds

A strategy that can help you increase your chances of winning the lottery is simple but effective: play lottery draws with lower odds.

And there are many variations in the odds between draws. For example, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning the Italy MillionDAY are 1 in 3,478,761. That means your odds are 100 times better if you buy Italy MillionDay tickets instead of Mega Millions.

Strategy #3: Buy more tickets

This is another lottery strategy that is easy to follow as long as you can. Since every ticket and number combination has an equal chance of being drawn, the only real way to increase your odds is to buy more tickets.

If you are determined to win the jackpot, there is a way to do it: you could buy all the possible combinations of available numbers. Of course, that’s not a workable solution, so It’s best to buy as many raffle tickets as your budget allows.. That could mean entering fewer draws per year but buying more tickets for each draw.

