3 Taylor Lautner Movies That Aren’t ‘Twilight’ To Stream

Taylor LautnerOf 31 yearsBecame a role model for a whole generation because of his character Jacob in the movie saga ‘Twilight’, in which he starred alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. However, his acting career already included several television and film titles.

so today we share 3 Taylor Lautner Movies That Aren’t ‘Twilight’‘, which will surely remind you of your childhood or adolescence. We tell you the synopsis of each movie and also tell you on which platform you can watch these movies.

Play at Home, the inspirational film in which Taylor Lautner brings an American football coach to life

‘play at home’Set in the year 2022, tells the story of a coach, Sean Payton, who decides to coach his son’s football team after he is fired from the NFL, helping him vastly improve his playing form. on tape Taylor Lautner plays Troy LambertWarriors head coach, who will have to share the direction of the team with Payton. Well this film is inspired by real events.

You can find it here if you dare to look Netflix,

Valentine’s Day, the romantic film starring Taylor Lautner

‘Valentine’s Day’In English ‘Valentine’s Day’ is a 2010 film that brings together great Hollywood stars including Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper. Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner among many others.

The film is a romantic comedy that throws light on relationships, loneliness and modern love, especially on 14 February. Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner met after filming ‘Valentine’s Day’ after that they went out together for three monthsAlthough the relationship did not prosper, they maintained a good relationship of friends, so Swift wrote the song to Lautner. ‘back to December’ and invited them to be a part of the video clip ‘I can see you’single from his album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

If you want to enjoy this romantic movie then you can watch it here Apple TV And prime video,

Where to watch ‘The Adventures of the Shark Boy and the Fire Girl,’ one of Taylor Lautner’s first movies

And of course, we can’t leave this list ‘The Adventures of the Shark Boy and the Fire Girl’a 2005 film in which an American actor dies shark Boy A child superhero who teams up with Lavagirl to fight evil. However, it seems her world is intertwined with Max, a boy from Earth who has trouble making friends at his school.

If you want to watch ‘The Adventures of the Shark Boy and the Fire Girl’ you can find it here Netflix,

This time Taylor Lautner He has a podcast that he hosts with his wife, Taylor Dom.Whom he married on 11 November 2022.

Do you remember these? taylor lautner 3 movies, We hope you like these.