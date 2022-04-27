3 technology stocks undervalued and with a 40% advantage with the sector in the crosshairs

In this article, we will focus on the search for new undervalued tech stocks poised to outperform amid the current sector sell-off.

Using the Investing Pro+ stock filter, we highlight three companies that are relatively cheap compared to their peers, thanks to their strong fundamentals and low valuations.

With this in mind, Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and NortonLifeLock all fit the bill.

Looking for more little-known stock ideas to add to your portfolio? InvestingPro+ members have exclusive access to our research tools and data. More information “

Tech stocks have suffered badly since the start of 2022, as fears around the Fed’s plans to aggressively tighten monetary policy triggered a sell-off in the sector.

So using the Investing Pro+ Stock Screener, we’ve applied a methodical approach to sifting the 10,000+ stocks traded on US stocks into a small watch list of undervalued tech companies with bright growth prospects.

We decided to focus only on stocks with a market cap of $10 billion or more and a P/E ratio of less than 20. Next, we looked for companies whose InvestingPro fair value was greater than 40%.

Source: InvestingPro

Once the criteria were applied, we were left with a total of only six companies on our watch list.

Source: InvestingPro

Digging deeper, we’ll break down three of the top picks that are expected to provide some of the best returns based on InvestingPro models.

1. 1. Applied Materials

Financial health grade: B

Price-earnings ratio: 14.7

Market capitalization: $96.2 billion

Fair value increase pro+: +43.9%

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:) is a leading provider of manufacturing equipment, services and software for the semiconductor industry.

It also offers products for the design and production of liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, as well as other display technologies for consumer-oriented devices such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops and personal computers.

The Santa Clara, California-based company has struggled this year, lagging the overall semiconductor index, as well as the broader market, by a wide margin amid global supply chain tightness. .

So far this year, AMAT shares have plunged 31%. More alarmingly, shares of the chip equipment supplier are down about 35% since hitting an all-time high of $167.06 on Jan. 14.

AMAT ended Tuesday’s session at a 13-month low of $108.92, giving the semiconductor equipment maker a market capitalization of $96.2 billion.

Despite its weak share price, Applied Materials shares look like a solid value bet for investors looking to take advantage of the semiconductor industry’s rebound in the coming months.

In fact, AMAT has a comparatively low price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, making it much cheaper than some of its notable peers in the semiconductor group, such as ASML (AS:) Holding (NASDAQ:), KLA-Tencor Corporation ( NASDAQ:) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:).

AMAT Comparison View

Source: InvestingPro

Pro+ highlights a few other key takeaways from the stock, most notably share buybacks and healthy cash flows:

Source: InvestingPro

Below, Pro+ provides a quick snapshot of the financial health of the chip equipment vendor, which scored 4/5, thanks to bright prospects for sales and profit growth:

Source: InvestingPro

At a price below $110, AMAT is at an extreme discount according to InvestingPro’s quantitative models, which point to a roughly 44% upside in AMAT shares from current levels over the next 12 months.

AMAT Fair Value Estimates

Source: InvestingPro

Applied Materials, which posted earnings and revenue that far exceeded expectations in the previous quarter, will report its financial results on Thursday, May 19 after the close.

Consensus calls for earnings per share of $1.90 for its fiscal second quarter, an improvement of 16.5% from earnings per share of $1.63 in the prior period. Revenue is forecast to rise nearly 14% year over year to $6.34 billion.

Source: InvestingPro

2.Dell Technologies

Financial health grade: B

Price-earnings ratio: 7.1

Market capitalization: $35.3 billion

Fair value increase pro+: +50.2%

Dell Technologies (NYSE:), which was formed from the merger between Dell and EMC Corporation in 2016, is a leading global provider of information technology solutions.

Dell’s product range includes personal computers, servers, computer software, computer security and network security, as well as information security services.

Given the fragile sentiment around many blue-chip tech names, shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company have seen some turbulence of late, hitting a series of new 52-week lows in recent sessions.

DELL – which is down 17.2% so far this year – closed last night at $46.51, giving it a market capitalization of $35.3 billion. At current levels, the stock is about 60% below its all-time high of $115.00, reached in October 2021.

As Pro+ points out, DELL is in great financial health, thanks to its strong earnings and growth prospects, combined with its attractive valuation.

Source: InvestingPro

It trades at a P/E ratio of 7.1, well below the industry median of 12.7, and significantly cheaper compared to its peers, which have a collective P/E ratio of 14.7.

In addition, Dell leads the industry in some of its sales and profitability metrics, enjoying revenue growth of nearly 17%, higher than the 12.5% ​​posted by its peers.

Source: InvestingPro

Not surprisingly, DELL is undervalued at the moment, according to InvestingPro models, and could see a 50% rise over the next 12 months to its fair value of $69.84/share.

DELL Fair Value Estimates

Source: InvestingPro

Dell is scheduled to report its first quarter financial results after the market close on Friday, May 27. Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $1.40 on revenue of $25.3 billion.

Source: InvestingPro

3. NortonLifeLock

Financial health grade: B

Price-earnings ratio: 16.0

Market capitalization: $14.8 billion

Increase in fair value pro+: +41.7%

Formerly known as Symantec Corporation, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:), is one of the leading providers of cybersecurity software and services. The company’s Fortune 500 products include Norton 360 security offerings, Norton Security, Norton Secure virtual private network (VPN), Avira Security and other consumer security solutions.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company has benefited from strong demand for its security tools and products amid heightened digital security threats. Despite the current sell-off in tech stocks, shares of NortonLifeLock have lost just 2% so far this year, easily outperforming over the same period.

NLOK reached an all-time high of $30.92 on February 10; on Tuesday it closed at $25.45. At current levels, the cybersecurity company – which is up 15% in the last 12 months – has a market capitalization of $14.8 billion.

With a Pro+ financial health score of 4 out of 5, and an extremely attractive valuation, NLOK appears to be a good option for investors looking to hedge against increased volatility in the coming months.

NLOK

Source: InvestingPro

Taking into account the current surge in demand for security software to protect computers and mobile devices from viruses and cyber-attacks, NLOK shares could see an increase of around 42%, according to Investing Pro’s model, which which would bring it closer to its fair value of $36.06 per share.

NLOK Fair Value Estimates

Source: InvestingPro

Analysts are also bullish on the software-as-a-service company, citing strong market fundamentals. NLOK’s median analyst price target is around $30, which represents an increase of approximately 16% from current levels over the next 12 months.

Source: Investing.com

NortonLifeLock is expected to deliver strong earnings and revenue growth when it releases its latest financial results after close of business on Thursday, May 5. Consensus expectations point to earnings per share of $0.45 for its fiscal fourth quarter, which is a 12.5% ​​improvement from earnings per share of $0.40 in the prior period.

Revenue is forecast to rise about 6% year over year to $709.6 million.

Source: InvestingPro