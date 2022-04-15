3 things not to do when creating a Google Drive account

Google Drive integrates with other Google services and systems such as: Google Docs, Gmail, Android, Chrome, YouTube and Google Analytics and Google. Google Drive’s main competitors are Microsoft OneDrive, Apple iCloud, Box, Dropbox, and SugarSync. The application has managed to catch on, and today it is one of the most popular when it comes to share files between groups, upload documents to access them from anywhere or use it for the creation of documents or spreadsheets.

This, as such, is a public cloud that provides you 15 GB of free storage to upload files and download them to any device quickly and easily, which is why it has been so popular and used since its inception, being a great resource for everyone.

Nowadays practically all Internet users have a cloud storage service to have a backup of our documents and our photographs and, one of the most popular platforms within this segment is, without a doubt, Google Drive.

what can you do with it

With Drive being constantly updated and cheats added, we only get a tiny fraction of what it can actually do. That is why, over time, it has become much more interesting due to the large number of things that it allows us to do at any time and place,

To access google drive, you just have to use your Google account (the same one you use to log in to your Gmail or YouTube), although it can also be installed on a mobile device, computer or browser. If you use it, you will be able to do things like the following:

Create, share and save your files on the network.

Work on your documents in real time with others, respond to comments and receive notifications.

Sync files across all your devices with Google Drive for Mac or your PC.

Buy a plan with more cloud storage if you need more space.

Access the latest version of your documents and make changes from anywhere since google drive keeps all items up to date automatically.

keeps all items up to date automatically. View various types of file formats directly from the browser, regardless of whether the software that allows viewing the file is installed on the computer or mobile.

Quickly find what you’re looking for by entering keywords or applying filters to locate a specific file format type.

Access Google Drive from Android, Linux, Mac and Windows operating systems.

Share your files privately with other users.

Work offline.

Use the Apps for Work that offers corporate mail, online storage, synchronization of shared calendars, video meetings and other solutions.

This we have to avoid

However; In the same way that we can do all this (and some more), it is also necessary to mention that it is important that there are things that We should avoid by creating a Google Drive account. This is for no other reason than because it can sometimes become dangerous for our security.

All Google services that allow you to store things in the cloud, including Gmail, prohibit you from uploading files related to the following types of content: