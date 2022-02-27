We reveal the 3 aspects of smartphone batteries that you should take into account before buying a new mobile.

When buying a new mobile, it is advisable to a list of key features what do you want your new smartphone to have like the type of screenthe range of the processor, the quality of the cameras or battery capacity.

If you are also one of those people who usually choose a mobile mainly for its battery, keep reading because, then, we are going to tell you 3 things to keep in mind about smartphone batteries.

Fast charging mobiles only reach this charging speed for a few minutes

Currently, you can find a wide variety of mobile terminals on the market that are compatible with different fast charging speeds, such as 33W, 65W or even 120W that allow you to fully charge your device in less than an hour.

In this sense, the first thing you should know is that these fast-charging terminals they only reach this charging speed for a few minutes and not for the entire charging cycle. So, for example, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a 65W fast charge, but just charge at this power for 5 minutessince the rest of the time it does so at a lower speed.

Also, keep in mind that most manufacturers inflate the fast charging speed of your mobile devicessince, for example, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra boasts of having a fast charge of 120W, but in various tests carried out with this terminal it has been verified that only charge at 80W.

Official chargers from manufacturers do not always charge at the speed they promise

In relation to the above, you should also know that the official chargers from the manufacturers, which very soon we will have to buy separately because they will not come inside the box, do not always charge at the speed they promise, since, for example, the 10W charger of the Xiaomi 11T Pro really charge this terminal only at 97W and the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro reach maximum charging speeds of 21W and 23W when charged with its official 30W charger.

Smartphone batteries reduce their capacity by 20% after 2 years of use

Another aspect that you should know about mobile batteries is that they usually lose up to 20% of its capacity after 800 charge cycleswhich is equivalent to just over two years of daily charges.

So, for example, a 4,000 mAh battery can lose up to 800 mAh in two yearsreducing its capacity after that time to about 3,200 mAh that half a day of autonomy remains for your terminal.

