3 Things to Know About Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter and Rising Actress

At 33, the ultra-magnetic granddaughter of Elvis Presley continues to chain daring and strong feature films and has just presented her first film as a director at Cannes, war pony. Soon to be shown in four long-awaited series (Cult Following, The Terminal List, Daisy Jones & The Six, A Life in Men), portrait of a star brought to shine as much as the “made in Las Vegas” rhinestone jumpsuits of his illustrious grandfather.



Riley Keough at the Louis Vuitton Unveils Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey event in Beverly Hills, CA in June 2019.

A rock aura

If many of today’s stars have famous parents, like Lily-Rose Depp, Dakota Johnson or Zoé Kravitz (a trend recently qualified on TikTok as “nepotism babies”), the background of Riley Keough is particularly impressive. The grandfather’s name is Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and he will soon be celebrated with a scintillating biopic by Baz Luhrmann (which moved Riley Keough to tears) while the grandmother, Priscilla Presley, was an actress (dallas, Is there a cop to save the queen?). The father (Danny Keough) was a musician, and the mother, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, was married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. Two artists who partly raised the little girl. Of this royal ancestry, the sassy heroine of Logan Lucky (2017) retains a very rock aura, between a tousled mane worthy of a 70’s folk singer, a constantly disillusioned air and wild looks inspired by her fashion icon, Jimi Hendrix. But the family history of the 33-year-old Californian is also marked by tragedy. In addition to the tragic death of his grandfather, locked in a spiral of depression and medication, his brother, Benjamin Keough, committed suicide in 2020, at the age of 27. After her disappearance, the actress trained to become a “doula of death”, and to be able to help other people through this ordeal.

bold movies With her clear eyes, her charisma and her slender silhouette, Riley Keough quickly attracted fashion. Beginning as a model at the age of 15, the King’s granddaughter paraded for Dolce & Gabbana and was the face of Dior. She continues to go to Chanel and Louis Vuitton events but it is the cinema that seems to attract her today. The actress with a moving pout likes complex roles and muscular and daring universes where music, sex and violence mingle. We have seen it in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), magic mike (2012), or even The Runaways (2010) which tells the story of Joan Jett’s rock band and in which her friend Kristen Stewart plays. But it has also stood out also in the excellent American Honey (2016), Under the Silver Lake (2018), The Devil, all the time with Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland (2020) and Zola (2020), a surreal road trip following two overexcited strippers, inspired by a true story that was relayed on Twitter. But her biggest role to date remains that of the falsely cynical call girl she plays in 2016 in the series The Girlfriend Experience. produced by Steven Soderbergh. The actress, who would be very modest in real life, plays Christine, a law student by day and an escort girl by night. With great subtlety, she gives body and heart to this intriguing young woman, and cold (in appearance), who goes from the lecture halls of the university, without batting an eyelid, to the suites of luxury hotels in Chicago.



Riley Keough in Logan Lucky (2017)