3 things you didn’t know about Demi Lovato

The star is about to celebrate her 30th birthday.

We know her for the famous TV movie Camp Rockbut also for his role in the series Barney alongside Selena Gomez. But Demi Lovato is best known for her music and her six albums which all debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. The artist will celebrate his thirtieth birthday on August 20, 2022. So this is an opportunity to look back on her career, and surprise you with three facts that you certainly didn’t know about her.

A complicated childhood in the midst of success

Demi Lovato is originally from Albuquerque. When her parents divorced in 1994, shortly after she was two years old, little Demi moved to Dallas, Texas, with her mother. She started music very early, around 7 years old. First with the piano, then with the guitar and then dancing, singing and comedy. During this period, she participated in many beauty contests, began to sing there and also passed many auditions. In 2002, she was then ten years old, she played the role of Angela in the series Barney.

But Demi also goes to school, she doesn’t spend her days exercising her passion. His early years will be very complicated. She is a victim of bullying at school, and begins to have an unhealthy relationship with food and to mutilate herself. She will have to take correspondence courses from the age of 12 or 13. But from the age of 17, she began to take drugs. All this complicated childhood will go hand in hand with a certain success. In 2008, the soundtrack of Camp Rock comes out and ranks 3rd on the Billboard 200. Demi sings 4 songs there.

She claims to be non-binary

In May 2021, Demi Lovato announced that she was non-binary in a video posted on social networks. She had even specified that she wanted to be designated by the pronoun “they/them” (“iel”) and no longer “she” (“she”). This neutral pronoun was important to her. Although recently, she said she wanted to use the pronoun “she” (“she”) again to designate herself.

” I just felt like a humanshe explained. And that’s what they are to me. It’s just about kind, feeling human deep inside. » Before adding: Recently, I felt more feminine, so I embraced ”her” again. But I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone makes the wrong pronouns at one time or another, and especially when people are learning. It’s just a matter of respect. »

The story of “Sorry Not Sorry”

His best known title, and still today the most listened to on streaming platforms is sorry not sorry. Commercially, her single reached number six in the United States, number one in Belgium, Malaysia and Portugal, and the top 10 in thirteen other countries. The title was certified platinum in Italy, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, double platinum in Australia, triple platinum in Canada, quintuple platinum in the United States and diamond in Brazil.

Lovato explained to Amazon Music that sorry not sorry was a hater’s song with the message ” You know what? I’m fine now, and I’m not sorry you’re not enjoying your life right now. “The singer did not hesitate on the spot to demonstrate all her temperament in front of her audience.