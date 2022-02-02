3 thousand soldiers in Poland, Germany and Romania

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby explained that the 3,000 US troops that will be sent to Eastern Europe are among the 8,500 who have entered into a state of alert and that in the next few days there could be announcements of further displacements. “It is important to send a strong signal not only to Putin but to the world“, he said, specifying that the Pentagon does not know” if Russia has made the decision “to attack Ukraine, but it certainly has the ability to do so.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine “is preparing for every scenario” in the crisis with Russia and believes that “anything is possible”, but still judges that the Russian troops mobilized near the border “are not enough for a large-scale invasion”. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated this in an online press conference with foreign journalists. Kuleba said he believes that at the moment “Russia’s plan A is to provoke a destabilization of Ukraine through the threat of a use of force “.