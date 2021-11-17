3 threats endanger your earnings
Enter the world of cryptocurrencies and in particular of Bitcoin it is not that difficult, but only in appearance. In fact it is a very particular reality where the safety it is at risk almost every day, practically always. We cannot rest assured, unimaginable threats could undermine and cancel all profits. So, if you are already part of the crypto world or would like to enter it, it will be very useful and practical for you to know the 3 threats that constantly put Bitcoins at risk.
Bitcoin: safety first
Decide to invest in cryptocurrencies is a really important choice, to be made with a certain knowledge of the facts. It is not enough just to “bet” on a digital currency and hope that its price will increase significantly after your purchase. Different strategies, planning and, above all, a high level of security are required. With Bitcoin the latter can only be had in one way: by knowing what can threaten the crypto.
This involves a diligent study of possible and potential situations danger which could go against ours cryptocurrencies earned in a lot of time and with a lot of effort. Necessarily, since now i Bitcoin they seem to have become a safe haven from inflation, many are entering this world. Consequently, the security risks increase as the demand itself increases.
3 threats to watch out for
Obviously identify what endangers yours Bitcoin in other words, it means knowing well threats that could overlook yours digital wallet nullifying all your work in an instant. Let’s find out these 3 threats together:
- There accidental loss. This danger is the most difficult of all. It is estimated that about 4 million have evaporated so far Bitcoin. So you will agree with us that you too could be in danger. The solution to this drama, according to several experts, is to make a offline backup of your password. Don’t forget to check your backups at least once a year though.
- The digital theft. That threat comes from hacker experts who, as a profession, sneak where there is income and money. Practically, Bitcoin and various cryptocurrencies are bread for their teeth given the lack of official regulation and traceability of transactions. To protect yourself, you must avoid communicating openly, on social networks, emails or chat messages, about your crypto assets. It is also very important to avoid mistakes by falling into phishing, smishing and vishing traps.
- L’attack by a government. This is not a remote possibility, given the global economic crisis that is putting many countries and its states in difficulty. Even if it is difficult for that to happen, it is a possibility to be taken into consideration. In fact, an ancient sage has always remembered how “better to be safe than sorry”. One way to avoid confiscation in the event of a government attack is to not keep them password access in one place. If you then want to avoid showing your identity then you should buy Bitcoin by choosing the mode peer to peer. But be careful because this last solution involves some dangers.