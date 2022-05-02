3 tips that can help prevent the risk

Cancer is the most feared disease and if you can prevent it with a few tips it is a big step forward. Here are 3 things you can do.

The cancer it is one of the most common causes of death in our time. Until now, doctors have focused on early detection and rapid healing of the various cancers discovered. However, something can also be done to prevent cancer from developing in the first place. A new study from Switzerland has put precisely what can be done in this case.

The chief physician of the University Hospital of Zurich University Hospital for Geriatric Medicine and his team have now discovered that there is something that significantly reduces the risk for cancer: the combination of high-dose vitamin D, omega-3s and a simple strength training program at home.

The 3 tips to combine together to prevent cancer

The study was conducted in five European countries, between December 2012 and December 2017. About 2000 participants from Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France and Portugal were involved, with an average age of just under 75 years. Some participants received 2000 IU (International Units) per day of vitamin D3, some received one gram of omega-3 fatty acids per day, others a simple home strength exercise program. Others received these remedies in combination, one group received all three ingredients. Of course, there was also a placebo group as a control.

THE results showed that taking high doses of vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acids daily in combination with physical activity demonstrated a reduction in cancer risk of approximately 60%. Vitamin D likely inhibits the growth of cancer cells, omega 3 fatty acids inhibit the transformation of normal cells into degenerated cancer cells, and exercise improves immune function and prevents inflammation. The combination of these three factors resulted in the desired success among the study participants.