After an interlocutory week, a new acceleration of the markets is expected and therefore the updating of recent highs. The stock markets continue to rise despite the other insiders, continue to look at inflation as a danger and in our opinion they are wrong. In fact, what continues to be important right now is the risk premium in favor.

In addition to equities (and some commodities) which financial instrument could be invested in to obtain a return?

We don’t see any.

As written for a few months, in a global asset, Piazza Affari could be overweight as some stocks in the basket present an interesting undervaluation compared to current prices.

Now we are going to analyze 3 titles that could continue to run in the week of November 15th.

In fact, our Research Department, after analyzing the graphs of the last few weeks, has selected Banca IFIS, ENI and Stellantis (MIL: STLA) and in the next paragraph a strategy based on probability calculations will be indicated.

3 titles that could continue to run in the week of November 15th

The horizon of the strategy and the objectives indicated are 1/3 months. The fair value was calculated by our Research Department based on the analysis of the financial statements of the last 4 years.

Banca IFIS, last price at 16.85. Fair value estimated at € 19.50. Until a weekly close below 16.03 is seen, prices may continue to rise towards the 18.30 / 19.50 area. In the short term, a bearish first indication will occur following a daily close below 16.51.

ENI, last price at 12.364. Fair value estimated at 11.85. Until we see a weekly close below 12.292, prices could continue to rise towards the 12.85 / 13.75 area. In the short term, a bearish first indication will occur following a daily close below 12.18.

Stellantis, last price at 17.85. Fair value estimated at 28 euros. Until a weekly close below 16.86 is seen, prices may continue to rise towards the 19.80 / 21.50 area. In the short term, a bearish first indication will occur following a daily close below 17.48.