3 titles to follow this week: Coinbase, Disney, PayPal

After the release of strong quarterly data from some of the major US companies in recent weeks, the focus now shifts to macroeconomic data.

Equities shot up on Friday after the better-than-expected US rally in October as accelerated growth fueled optimism for economic recovery. The rose for the seventh consecutive day and all three indices, including the and the, reached highs at the close.

In this positive equity environment, we have selected three companies that will release earnings this week; The data could give us some indications on the forecasts of companies for the coming months, especially when some experts start talking about an end to the pandemic in the first quarter of 2022, at least in the US:

1. Coinbase Global

Coinbase (NASDAQ :), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, will release earnings on Tuesday, November 9, after the closing bell. Analysts expect earnings per share of $ 1.73 on sales of $ 1.57 billion.

COIN weekly chart (last 12 months)

Since its public listing in April, Coinbase has been a very volatile stock as the cryptocurrency markets have undergone a sharp correction. Coinbase is mainly based on the performance of ed.

The two cryptocurrencies attracted significant flows following the launch of two ETFs last month: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE 🙂 and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ :), which track the trend of.

The launch of the ETFs generated great enthusiasm for this increased acceptance by Wall Street; in addition, it paved the way for further applications for similar products.

Coinbase stock closed on Friday at $ 337.05, up nearly 40% over the past month, and up sharply from its September lows.

2. The Walt Disney Company

Disney (NYSE 🙂 will release earnings on Wednesday, November 10, after the closing bell. Analysts expect earnings per share of $ 0.52 on sales of $ 18.8 billion.

DIS weekly chart (last 12 months)

During the pandemic, the Mickey Mouse House faced closures of theme parks, cruises and hotels and this year is facing many obstacles to reach the. CEO Bob Chapek told a conference in September that the company will have fewer Disney + users than expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 that ended October 3.

Shares are down more than 6% this year, underperforming when compared to major rival Netflix (NASDAQ 🙂 up 19% over the same period. DIS shares closed Friday at $ 175.63.

3. PayPal Holdings

Payment processing giant PayPal (NASDAQ 🙂 will release earnings on Monday, November 8, after the closing bell. Analysts expect earnings per share of $ 1.07 on sales of $ 6.23 billion.

The payment processing giant PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ 🙂

PYPL weekly chart (past 12 months)

CEO Dan Schulman has already warned investors that it will be a difficult quarter due to the final separation between PayPal and eBay (NASDAQ :).

“We knew eBay would move payments from PayPal, it was only a matter of time,” Schulman told Bloomberg in July. “It’s happening ahead of schedule.”

The company’s stock closed Friday at 225.78, after losing around 20% in the past three months.